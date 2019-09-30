Trump asks if House Intel Chair Adam Schiff should face 'arrest for treason' as impeachment probe gathers steam

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket Monday.Market Insiderread more
Possible U.S. restrictions on investing in Chinese companies would not only have a limited effect on China — but it could also hurt the United States.China Economyread more
Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies as inaccurate.Marketsread more
"Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to...Politicsread more
CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...Retailread more
Schiff said Sunday that the impeachment inquiry will focus on "the fundamental breach of the president's oath of office."Politicsread more
Forever 21, whose aggressive real estate expansion weighed on its finances, has 815 stores globally.Retailread more
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Monday open on Wall Street on the last day of the third quarter.Marketsread more
Apple's "sales of its new line of iPhone are "stronger than muted expectations," J.P. Morgan said.Investingread more
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is slated to give an updated presentation on the company's Starship rocket on Saturday.Investing in Spaceread more
Alphabet has bucked a fall in FANG stocks this month, but one trader sees massive opportunity in a different name.Trading Nationread more
President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff could face "arrest for treason" over his recent statement about Trump's call with Ukraine's president.
"Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people," Trump tweeted.
"It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?" he added.
Neither the White House nor a spokesman for Schiff immediately responded to CNBC's request for comment on the president's tweet.
The fiery tweet accusing Schiff — a leading voice on the House's impeachment inquiry into Trump — came days after the president said in a private staff event that "we used to handle" spies and treason "a little differently than we do now."
He was referring to the sources used by a whistleblower, who filed a bombshell complaint last month alleging Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election" by asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate rumors of wrongdoing against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Reporting about the complaint, which was made public this week along with a memorandum of Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky, led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Calif., to back an impeachment inquiry into the president.
Dozens of Democrats came out in favor of an inquiry as details about the call came to light; nearly the entire House caucus now supports an impeachment inquiry.
In the U.S. Constitution, treason is defined as "levying war against" the United States or "in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort." The maximum punishment for treason in the U.S. code is death.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.