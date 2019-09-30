Trump asks if House Intel Chair Adam Schiff should face 'arrest for treason' as impeachment probe gathers steam

President Donald Trump arrives to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff could face "arrest for treason" over his recent statement about Trump's call with Ukraine's president.

"Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people," Trump tweeted.

"It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?" he added.

Neither the White House nor a spokesman for Schiff immediately responded to CNBC's request for comment on the president's tweet.

The fiery tweet accusing Schiff — a leading voice on the House's impeachment inquiry into Trump — came days after the president said in a private staff event that "we used to handle" spies and treason "a little differently than we do now."

He was referring to the sources used by a whistleblower, who filed a bombshell complaint last month alleging Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election" by asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate rumors of wrongdoing against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Reporting about the complaint, which was made public this week along with a memorandum of Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky, led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Calif., to back an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Dozens of Democrats came out in favor of an inquiry as details about the call came to light; nearly the entire House caucus now supports an impeachment inquiry.

In the U.S. Constitution, treason is defined as "levying war against" the United States or "in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort." The maximum punishment for treason in the U.S. code is death.

