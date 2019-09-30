Twitter CMO Leslie Berland says young people should ignore this common piece of career advice

"I think it goes back to [chasing] a certain title or a certain role," she tells CNBC Make It . "People often give [young people] advice on how to get a particular job and they skip over the step of, 'Is this job what you want and is it a right fit for you?'"

Prior to joining Twitter in 2016, the Boston University graduate worked at public-relations for, Ketchum, healthcare communications company GCI Health and American Express, where she served as an executive for more than 10 years. Though she says she's been fortunate to receive lots of great advice throughout her career, Berland says there's one common piece of career advice she wishes more young people would ignore.

As Twitter's chief marketing officer and head of people, Leslie Berland is responsible for the overall branding of the company as well as maintaining the organization's healthy internal work culture.

Rather than believing success is tied to a prestigious position, Berland says young people should understand success is really tied to their passion and the impact they can have on a company. She advises recent graduates not be so quick to say "yes" to a job simply because the title or company sounds good. Instead, she says, find a job that "reflects what excites you, what motivates you and what inspires you." That's when, she emphasizes, "you will do your best work."

"I think sometimes people get so tripped up in looking at the next level that they don't look at if the role will fulfill [them]," she says.

In order to see if a job or company aligns with your passion, Berland says young people "should look at the culture of the company, the values of the company and the purpose of the company" before accepting a position. Additionally, she says, ask, "Is this a mission-driven company and does it reflect what I truly care about? Also, can I be myself and really have the impact that I want to make?"

According to recent data from Glassdoor, researching a company's culture ahead of time can actually pay off. In a survey of more than 5,000 adults in the U.S., the U.K., France and Germany, 56% of workers ranked a strong workplace culture as more important than salary. Among U.S. millennials surveyed, 65% said they value culture over pay.

