US futures point to a higher open on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures were trading higher on Monday morning.
At around 2:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures climbed 83 points, indicating a positive open of almost 85 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also slightly higher.
Wall Street ended lower last week on reports that the White House is considering limiting U.S. investment into China, including a possible delisting of Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, in a further aggravation of the ongoing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
Chinese state media called the potential restrictions "the latest attempt at decoupling" and warned of "significant repercussions for the Chinese and U.S. economies, as well as their companies, in the future."
U.S. and China trade delegations are due to meet on October 10, CNBC has reported, citing three sources.
U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Sunday that congress is determined to gain access to President Donald Trump's calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, citing concerns that the president may have compromised national security.
On the data front, Chicago PMI figures for September are due at 8:45 a.m. ET and Dallas Fed manufacturing index data will be published at 9:30 a.m. ET.
There are no major corporate earnings scheduled for Monday.