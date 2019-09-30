Wall Street is not buying into a resurgence for value stocks just yet

Investors are not ready to call this month's surge in value stocks a turning point for the depressed area of the market.

Value stocks — which generally have stable fundamentals and low multiples — have outperformed their growth counterparts in September. The iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is up 3.7% month to date. Meanwhile, the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) has dropped 2.1% in September.

The outperformance in value this month caught many by surprise as growth has generally outperformed in recent years. However, investors hoping September is a turning point for value over growth might be disappointed as the macroeconomic backdrop still favors growth stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.

"It's been the right environment for growth stocks," said Mark Giambrone, one of the managers of American Beacon Large Cap Value fund (AADEX). "I'm not sure if this is a sustainable turn or not."

So-called growth stocks, those defined by their high growth expectations relative to the market, have driven the lion's share of Wall Street's gains since the end of the financial crisis. The SPDR S&P Growth ETF (SPYG) has skyrocketed more than 400% since the March 2009 bottom. In that time, the SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) is up around 250%. The VLUE exchange-traded fund, meanwhile, has lagged MTUM on a monthly basis 61% of the time since their launch in mid-2013.

One key factor driving growth's outperformance over value is monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve. The Fed cut interest rates to zero after the crisis and have kept them near historical lows since then. Earlier this month, the Fed lowered rates for the second time this year.

Lower rates make it cheaper for companies to borrow money for buybacks or expand their businesses. Growth stocks get a bigger boost from easier policy than value as those companies are more likely to use leverage to expand their businesses.