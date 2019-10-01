51% of young Americans support tuition-free public college

College graduates consistently outearn workers with a high school diploma. According to the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce, 65% of all jobs in the U.S. economy will require education beyond high school by 2020. But college is also more expensive than ever. According to the College Board's 2018 Trends in College Pricing Report, prices at public two-year and private non-profit four-year schools doubled from 1988 to 2018, and in-state tuition and fees at public four-year schools tripled. It makes sense, then, that more than half of young Americans today are in favor of free public college. A survey from the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics found that 51% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 support eliminating tuition and fees at public colleges and universities for students from families that make up to $125,000, and making community college tuition-free for all income levels for an estimated cost of $47 billion. That's a slight decrease from when Harvard conducted the biannual poll in the fall of 2018, when 56% supported free college. But support for such a policy is higher among likely Democratic primary voters (69%) and among likely 2020 general election voters (56%). With significant support among young voters, many believe it is time to start making free college a reality. Here's how it might work:

Candidate proposals

Free and low-cost college is already available in some places

The true meaning of "free"