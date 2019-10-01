Atlanta Fed's GDP tracker points to less than 2% growth in the third quarter

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Silicon Valley ready to back Warren despite her pledge to break...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her big tech proposals.

2020 Electionsread more

Here's a map of the Forever 21 stores that could close by the end...

Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it expects to close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, including those stores' owners. When the apparel...

Retailread more

Leaked Facebook audio is a sign of decreased morale, former...

If current employees are going into the all-hands meetings and recording audio of their CEO, that is a sign that employee morale is in the dumps, multiple former Facebook...

Technologyread more

Study says buying a winning stock is easy: Just find a cool...

Choosing stocks with cute tickers like those has proven to be a profitable strategy over the previous 12 years.

Marketsread more

Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins pleads guilty in insider trading...

Collins, 69, changed his plea in Manhattan federal court a day after submitting his resignation from Congress, where he had represented New York's 27th District since 2013.

Politicsread more

Trump may be 'inching toward bigger moves' against China, Ray...

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio said the White House's deliberation on a block on U.S. investments in China makes him wonder if "bigger moves" are on the way.

Marketsread more

Trump targets 'pathetic' Fed after worst manufacturing reading in...

"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.

Politicsread more

Tesla buying computer vision start-up DeepScale to help create...

DeepScale's technology helps automakers use low-wattage processors, which are standard in most cars, to power very accurate computer vision. The deal could help Tesla deliver...

Technologyread more

Three new Microsoft Surface computers leak ahead of big hardware...

The Surface Pro 7, two models of the Surface Laptop 3 and a new Qualcomm-powered Surface leaked ahead of Microsoft's big hardware event in New York on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Elizabeth Warren's ascent has some analysts uneasy about health,...

Raymond James says Wall Street is underestimating Elizabeth Warren's odds of winning the White House in 2020.

Marketsread more

Bond volatility could continue until market knows if a recession...

Since summer, bond investors have been on a roller coaster ride, with volatility at multi-year highs.

Market Insiderread more

Rudy Giuliani hires attorney Jon Sale to represent him in...

Jon Sale, a white-collar attorney at Nelson Mullins and former assistant special Watergate prosecutor, will represent Rudy Giuliani.

Politicsread more
Economy

Atlanta Fed's GDP tracker points to less than 2% growth in the third quarter

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model estimates the economy grew by just 1.8% in the third quarter. That is down from a previous reading of 2.1% and below the second quarter's final print of 2%.
  • The downgrade came after the release of dismal U.S. manufacturing data earlier in the day, which sent stocks tumbling.
Kathy Huff installs a headlight assembly at GM's Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 25, 2018.
John Gress | Reuters

U.S. economic growth is expected to have slowed in the third quarter of 2019, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP tracking gauge.

The GDPNow model estimates the economy grew by just 1.8% in the third quarter. That is down from a previous reading of 2.1% and below the second quarter's final figure of 2%.

The downgrade came after the release of dismal U.S. manufacturing data earlier in the day, which sent stocks tumbling. The Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity contracted last month to its lowest level in more than 10 years.

"The disappointing data is only fanning long-standing fears of slowing global growth," said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell. "And with U.S.-China trade expected to produce little in the way of near-term breakthroughs, investors continue to favor countercyclical, defensive stocks with high dividend yields as weak data pushes interest rates ever lower."

Chinese and U.S. negotiators are expected to meet next week in an effort to bring the ongoing trade war closer to its end. Both countries have slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of their goods since last year, causing repeated bouts of volatility in capital markets.

Goldman Sachs also cut its outlook for Q3 GDP, reducing its estimate by 0.1 percentage points to 2%.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.