Carbon testing - Do not use V2.8 testing

|10000625
|Advertising
|Advertising
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/people/#45c519f1-4f75-435a-8b91-cf5fe4cf56f5
|10000693
|Aerospace & Defense
|Aerospace and defense industry
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/DDB4D6A384C2DB45A6C3B0D82EE4D43F
|10000653
|Agriculture
|Agriculture
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/90D270C7C676E544AFE57F281F8B20EF
|10001158
|Airlines
|Airlines
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/0245B2D018B7B847B9090AB9D20A3FA9
|10000093
|Renewable Energy
|Renewable Energy
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/79C8854887AA100483FE957095691F3E
|32387570
|Alternative Investing
|Alternative investing
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#AlternativeInvesting
|10001038
|Annuities
|Annuities
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/E889B4F3FBAE4666B78A5901562F112A
|19832390
|Asia News
|Asia News
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/661812607D5B100481F3C076B8E3055C
|10000008
|Asia Economy
|Asia Economy
|0
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#67e48eb9-7aaf-48c0-9d14-86d476876ca9
|24419433
|Australian Dollar
|Australian Dollar
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/0FB6712889B81004838DD56C852D093E
|10000101
|Autos
|Autos
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/A7A834C23DB0462388096B466DA60AB9
|10001238
|Baby Boomers
|Baby Boomers
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/52DEF18085AF10048CF59A5AEBA5FB06
|10000876
|Banks
|Banks
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/A475EFA92899814F9BBAC20152827C56
|10000879
|Beverages
|Beverages
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/CA546073E1EC4A0B9BABCF0EBB16B744
|10001055
|Biotechnology
|Biotechnology
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/707877188B6B10048BFEA385CD5CE603
|100609493
|Bitcoin
|Bitcoin
|1
|http://example.com/NBCTopics#Bitcoin
|35219169
|Black History Month
|Black History Month
|1
|http://example.com/NBCTopics#BlackHistoryMonth
|10001118
|Boxing
|Boxing
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/20D82AE87E4E100488A5D0913B2D075C
|103884355
|The Definitive Guide to Business
|Business
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C8E409F8858510048872FF2260DD383E
|10001147
|Business
|Business
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C8E409F8858510048872FF2260DD383E
|10000819
|Capitalism
|Capitalism
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/81400760893A10048447BA0A2B2CA13E
|104199083
|Get To Work: With Suzy Welch
|Career advice
|0
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#CareerAdvice
|104318274
|How to Win in Business
|Career advice
|0
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#CareerAdvice
|102500130
|Financial Advisor | Career Planner
|Career advice
|0
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#CareerAdvice
|103775547
|Make It - Careers
|Careers
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#CareerAdvice
|10000837
|Jobs
|Jobs
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#a5e7f63a-4ff1-4dc8-be82-de26f110895d
|10000656
|Careers
|Careers
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/E00EB978850A1004895591F43387513E
|10001236
|Celebrities
|Celebrity
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/B4ED19D87E5C10048565DF092526B43E
|10000825
|Central Banks
|Central banking
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/01624A65E9BF6C408B08915735310952
|104161904
|CNBC Upstart 25
|CNBC Upstart 25
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CNBCBrands#CNBCUpstart25
|38818154
|NetNet
|CNBC's Net/Net
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#CNBC-sNet-Net
|15839171
|Commodities
|Commodity markets
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/60A40E4888F91004804D8503EF5018BD
|10000820
|Communism
|Communism
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/AE58CC50893A1004889EBA0A2B2CA13E
|104368876
|Tech Guide
|Consumer electronics
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C946C3908B6B10048D99A385CD5CE603
|101293666
|Consumer Electronics Show
|Consumer Electronics Show
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/3C45A8A9C4794E0BB65793D5A1A9E141
|10000686
|Bankruptcy
|Corporate bankruptcy
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/523620B888E910048F39F8851349F9BD
|10000079
|Crime
|Crime
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/48612B807C2B4B93BBBACBF54F547AD5
|103191386
|Crude Realities
|Crude oil markets
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/F4BFF65089CB10048500B0D590126765
|104924378
|Cryptocurrency
|Cryptocurrency
|1
|http://example.com/NBCTopics#Cryptocurrency
|15839178
|Currencies
|Currency markets
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/60A44CC888F91004804F8503EF5018BD
|100807029
|Cybersecurity
|Cybersecurity
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#Cybersecurity
|10001122
|Cycling
|Cycling
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/20D9D4B07E4E100488AAD0913B2D075C
|15839203
|Bonds
|Bonds
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/45D7DBE089CA100482EBB0D590126765
|10000790
|Deflation
|Deflation
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/8DABD03DE5774662BFC217657B450F89
|10000791
|Depression
|Depression
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/E23336487DE410048FE4DF092526B43E
|10000024
|Detroit Auto Show
|Detroit Auto Show
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/D24191225FFC48D386B943449FAA7D09
|10001132
|Dividends
|Dividends
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5234F3F088E910048F17F8851349F9BD
|10000923
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CNBCCompanies#DowJonesIndustrialAverage
|10001169
|Droughts
|Droughts
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/6C6281D0882F10048FA88BB2970C7204
|15839135
|Earnings
|Earnings
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/523620B888E910048F3AF8851349F9BD
|10001170
|Earthquakes
|Earthquakes
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/6C615120882F10048FA68BB2970C7204
|100010507
|US Economy
|U.S. Economy
|0
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#9ea7da2a-d72b-418f-ac61-9359a96c094d
|20910258
|Economy
|Economy
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/4F7E0448857510048D0AFF2260DD383E
|10001179
|Education and You
|Education
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/1AF99EC3CB954FF4B349B32D60D0376D
|10001062
|Elections
|Elections
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/86AEE4307DAC10048901BA7FA5283C3E
|10000765
|Embezzlement
|Embezzlement
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/81E8DF2C9B0540A8A6BAF1566113CC9B
|102596977
|eMerge Americas
|eMerge Americas
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#eMergeAmericas
|10000800
|Emerging Markets
|Emerging markets
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#EmergingMarkets
|101487032
|Energy Future
|Energy industry
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/8DFD9A28495A594A800D4247C836A0E2
|21344232
|Latest Green Energy News
|Renewable Energy
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/F67F88088CD1100485A3F7AE5E3FFD3E
|19836768
|Energy
|Energy
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/F4BFB7D089CB100484FDB0D590126765
|10000728
|Energy Commodities
|Energy markets
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/F4BFB7D089CB100484FDB0D590126765
|10001230
|CERAWeek by IHS Markit
|Energy markets
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/F4BFB7D089CB100484FDB0D590126765
|101004656
|Enterprise
|Enterprise
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/B82C932C0F234B21A223529E9C39E738
|10000971
|Entertainment
|Entertainment
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5B4319707DD310048B23DF092526B43E
|10001275
|Entrepreneurs
|Entrepreneurship
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/20FC1DC6484E43509ADB63C92BA11380
|103775527
|Make It - Entrepreneurs
|Entrepreneurship
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/20FC1DC6484E43509ADB63C92BA11380
|10000972
|Environment
|Environment
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/38284D5088E8100485EFBA0A2B2CA13E
|19794221
|Europe News
|Europe News
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/661850E07D5B100481F4C076B8E3055C
|10000708
|European Central Bank
|European Central Bank
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/7E5ECBF08DC5100487FCFED996126E03
|101448688
|ETF Strategist
|Exchange-traded funds
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/FE598D8B331443D288FA503CF185CC82
|10000946
|ETFs
|Exchange-traded funds
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/FE598D8B331443D288FA503CF185CC82
|10000974
|Fashion
|Fashion
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/789B3050850A1004888C91F43387513E
|10000709
|The Fed
|Federal Reserve System
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/3661A8C8892310048F9CFB7860A2FC03
|100943503
|Financial Advisor Playbook
|Financial consulting
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/D2F51BABF06EB84581286F1DA79563FB
|100646281
|Financial Advisor
|Financial consulting
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/D2F51BABF06EB84581286F1DA79563FB
|102
|Markets
|Markets
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/60A31C1888F91004804D8503EF5018BD
|104199263
|FinTech
|FinTech
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#Fintech
|10001171
|Floods
|Floods
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/6C633968882F10048FA88BB2970C7204
|10000740
|Food and BeverageLatest news, headlines, blogs and watch video about food and beverage.
|Food and drink
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/002189A084FE1004882B91F43387513E
|10000849
|Gambling
|Gambling
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/4E325FC888C010048438F15C53109603
|46328872
|Gaming
|Gaming software
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/77E8ED5DA1417044BAC3B1C7A9AE8C9E
|10001123
|Golf
|Golf
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/20DA51B07E4E100488B1D0913B2D075C
|10000109
|Law
|Law
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/559CE280831410048E4BDF092526B43E
|105047965
|Policy
|Policy
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/86AB8CB87DAC100488ECBA7FA5283C3E
|10001075
|Taxes
|Taxes
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5239744888E910048F7EF8851349F9BD
|101157196
|Halloween
|Halloween
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/3C15E2488D51100486D699A6F6172603
|10000108
|Health Care
|Health care industry
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5E3AF32F00AD0D418F037F115324362B
|10000931
|Health Insurance
|Health insurance
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#HealthInsurance
|10000293
|Hedge Funds
|Hedge Funds
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/2B2242788C081004898EA13D9888B73E
|10000970
|College
|Higher education
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/7CD996A7A95D4550937B427A52A3C054
|18704159
|Holiday Central
|Holiday shopping
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/D391AFA88987100488D3BC885DBC3010
|10001172
|Hurricanes
|Hurricanes
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/6C6377E8882F10048FAB8BB2970C7204
|10000860
|ICE
|ICE
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/organizations/#a222315e-d514-4ec6-8376-e01f74a0f8dc
|102447885
|Iconic Tour
|iCONIC Tour
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#iCONICTour
|10001067
|Immigration
|Immigration
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/3B752AB07D701004847EBA7FA5283C3E
|10000793
|Inflation
|Inflation
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/EC3142C088E810048CBAF8851349F9BD
|10000666
|IPOs
|IPO
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/523AE37888E910048F9EF8851349F9BD
|104316505
|Trading the World
|International trade
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/EC2DB49888E810048C92F8851349F9BD
|15839069
|Investing
|Investment management
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/4B6E7A288BBE10048A9FA13D9888B73E
|103961885
|Investor Toolkit
|Investment management
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/4B6E7A288BBE10048A9FA13D9888B73E
|102199426
|Kensho Stats
|Kensho Stats
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CNBCBrands#KenshoStats
|10000977
|Lawsuits
|Lawsuits
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5898D3303B1E4DFC9E4AE39ED34F3378
|10000689
|Layoffs
|Layoffs
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5238090088E910048F5CF8851349F9BD
|10001072
|Legislation
|Legislation
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/86C1B8807DAC10048990BA7FA5283C3E
|10001290
|Luxury
|Luxury
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/D39188988987100488D3BC885DBC3010
|10001125
|Major League Baseball
|Major League Baseball
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/AAECCACBE500411598D8E461E8093253
|101432347
|Marijuana
|Marijuana
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/topic/#a3988cfb-dc6c-42da-bc0f-1caa899a7845
|10000670
|Marketing
|Marketing
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/people/#5af0307f-da90-4cc1-ad2a-a8a460b18bc9
|10001104
|Metals
|Metals
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/93AD49DA7CA37443BB498926236E5B0A
|10000110
|Media
|Media
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C188EB1088BE10048DCEB097165A0203
|10000896
|Medicaid
|Medicaid
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5239B2C888E910048F83F8851349F9BD
|10000897
|Medicare
|Medicare
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5239B2C888E910048F82F8851349F9BD
|10000621
|Mergers and Acquisitions
|Mergers and acquisitions
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5236D85088E910048F4BF8851349F9BD
|33057388
|Metal Commodities
|Metal Commodities
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/F4BFF65089CB100484FDB0D590126765
|10000685
|Millennials
|Millennials
|1
|http://example.com/NBCTopics#Millennials
|10000066
|Mobile
|Mobile
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/14A466A887CF10048B68957095691F3E
|100617599
|Mortgages
|Mortgages
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5239ED6088E910048F8FF8851349F9BD
|10001008
|Movies
|Movies
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C189AE6088BE10048DCFB097165A0203
|10000850
|Music & Musicians
|Music
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C189875088BE10048DCEB097165A0203
|15839193
|Mutual Funds
|Mutual funds
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/141B2CCEED4E4129A4F08E21840531FF
|10000671
|Nanotechnology
|Nanotechnology
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C94763B88B6B10048DC6A385CD5CE603
|10001126
|National Basketball Association
|National Basketball Association
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/94AB45388C0C100489D7B9433D2F4C0E
|10001127
|National Football League
|National Football League
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/1B1EE09884971004870E91F43387513E
|10001128
|National Hockey League
|National Hockey League
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/94AB93588C0C100489D7B9433D2F4C0E
|10000980
|Natural Disasters
|Natural disasters
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/7448DD4882A0100481DDDF092526B43E
|10001244
|Nuclear Weapons
|Nuclear weapons
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/F06F951EC56F4D3DA8B8A80B3D09D74B
|46940685
|Occupy Wall Street
|Occupy Wall Street
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/F4A8CF74ACB34BBDB40D947101765FA0
|10000030
|Oil and Gas
|Oil and Gas
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/4993862EF7914942B8542633625B2D52
|10000846
|Oil
|Oil and gas industry
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/4993862EF7914942B8542633625B2D52
|10000673
|Outsourcing
|Outsourcing
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/52356D0888E910048F28F8851349F9BD
|10000674
|Patents
|Patents
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5236D85088E910048F48F8851349F9BD
|101068119
|Obamacare
|Obamacare
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/623A81E2BDA14F43B55692FF5B2EB608
|21324812
|Personal Finance
|Personal finance
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5BFCEA40857510048D1DFF2260DD383E
|10000827
|Debt
|Personal loans
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/523716D088E910048F54F8851349F9BD
|100860510
|Savings
|Personal saving
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/ADE0CB7F3C094CD1825E70A99573FD44
|10000112
|Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaceuticals
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/FC22E1D4F234B640B0D3DE998B79B39E
|102078610
|Change the World
|Philanthropy
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/08685A1085AF10048C519A5AEBA5FB06
|10000981
|Philanthropy
|Philanthropy
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/08685A1085AF10048C519A5AEBA5FB06
|10000113
|Politics
|Politics
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/86BC3E287DAC1004895DBA7FA5283C3E
|104096465
|Pop Up Start Up
|Pop Up Start Up
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CNBCBrands#PopUpStartUp
|10000676
|Product Recalls
|Product recalls
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5238439888E910048F61F8851349F9BD
|10000677
|Public Relations
|Public Relations
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/people/#7b2d05c2-c59c-40a2-a75f-460834198fa2
|10001009
|Publishing
|Publishing
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/4F59FD560873984DB08DC4334FE72C4C
|10000771
|Racketeering
|Racketeering
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/3C29A0DF724D44A6B3179CA36201B4E4
|10000852
|Radio
|Radio
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C18A239088BE10048DD1B097165A0203
|10000115
|Real Estate
|Real estate
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/CBDE982D7FBE48BF82F40E106E649612
|10000934
|Reinsurance
|Reinsurance
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/61CAF3008BBE10048B08A13D9888B73E
|10001082
|REITs
|REITs
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/B617534A3CFD44DCA63D6C0C0C4470D6
|10000983
|Religion
|Religion
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/026A1118E94443A2AACC08A2E70CC77B
|10001168
|Restaurants
|Restaurants
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/FA27FEE08984100484F2BC885DBC3010
|10000116
|Retail
|Retail industry
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/8FB64EDAAFC3BF4F9AA99A7AB679641B
|104189849
|Retail Report
|Retail industry
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/8FB64EDAAFC3BF4F9AA99A7AB679641B
|10001047
|Retirement
|Retirement planning
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/52378FE888E910048F56F8851349F9BD
|102496772
|Retire Well
|Retirement planning
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/52378FE888E910048F56F8851349F9BD
|46165635
|Return on Retirement
|Retirement planning
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/52378FE888E910048F56F8851349F9BD
|10000678
|Sales
|Sales
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/people/#d3aebd00-3394-4a61-83c2-895c78ea40ba
|44877279
|Small Business
|Small business
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5D20CDFCCDF84298AD2872218742C414
|101625231
|Owning It: Small Business in America
|Small business
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5D20CDFCCDF84298AD2872218742C414
|10001130
|Soccer
|Soccer
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/20DBBCF87E4E100488C9D0913B2D075C
|100397778
|Social Media
|Social media
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/EE483CC088711004894AEB2E0E616F0B
|10000899
|Social Security
|Social Security
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#SocialSecurity
|10000823
|Socialism
|Socialism
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/50B36CB8893A100482E1BA0A2B2CA13E
|10000064
|Software
|Software
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C9453CF08B6B10048D2EA385CD5CE603
|103584563
|Sohn Conference
|Sohn Conference
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#SohnConference
|100512872
|South by Southwest
|SXSW
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C2A5D3ACECBB484495F5613244427FB0
|100480030
|Outer Space
|Space industry
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/B7598A37FE5045EC9915AF354D8C2076
|15837629
|Sports Biz with Darren Rovell
|Sports business
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/AD0109D08C8210048E4FA13D9888B73E
|10000117
|Sports
|Sports
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/54DF6C687DF7100483DEDF092526B43E
|15839215
|Stocks
|Stock markets
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/60A40E4888F91004804E8503EF5018BD
|10001052
|Tax Planning
|Tax planning
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#TaxPlanning
|101718379
|Tech Drivers: Cloud.Social.Mobile.Data
|Technology
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/455EF2B87DF7100483D8DF092526B43E
|19854910
|Technology
|Technology
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/455EF2B87DF7100483D8DF092526B43E
|10001105
|Telecom
|Telecommunications
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/B7173156A7FBE34D91FC7E6D2526BB50
|10000682
|Telecommuting
|Telecommuting
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/24D07BD889881004893EBC885DBC3010
|10000986
|Television
|Television
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/D7923D9888BF100482C2CB8225D5863E
|10001131
|Tennis
|Tennis
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/20DC74907E4E100488D4D0913B2D075C
|10001077
|Terrorism
|Terrorism
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/98C3B8C5D6AF41C296A3CA1E4C0977ED
|101003572
|The Edge
|The Edge
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/9DBD325666904385B591F14B4EA1D000
|10000049
|The European Union
|EU
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/775F91288D7410048CF98A3C53CBC603
|10001175
|Tornadoes
|Tornadoes
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/A6F2C1C887E110048A6E8BEAE5FD5C07
|10000797
|Trade
|Trade
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/EC2FD77888E810048C9CF8851349F9BD
|10000684
|Trademarks
|Trademarks
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5236D85088E910048F49F8851349F9BD
|10000142
|Transportation
|Transportation
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/877CB3C0899A10048ABBD56C852D093E
|46481259
|Road Warrior
|Travel
|0
|http://cv.ap.org/id/D3D7A339E8C4488F82F050B5D857F1BF
|10000739
|Travel
|Travel
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/D3D7A339E8C4488F82F050B5D857F1BF
|10001100
|Trucking
|Trucking
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C5D69D108B301004880CBD945080B03E
|104105957
|Trumponomics
|Trumponomics
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CNBCBrands#Trumponomics
|10001059
|Defense
|Defense
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/3B7438807D7010048477BA7FA5283C3E
|32331699
|U.S. Dollar
|U.S. Dollar
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/4B4AC6D089B810048782FA5D49588F65
|10000817
|Unemployment
|Unemployment
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/FD3362E8889710048089CB8225D5863E
|10000887
|Congress
|Congress
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/organizations/#c2bc090b-83cb-40b6-aa34-f8e2041a06c8
|10000118
|Utilities
|Utilities
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/15A6F6325374234B9A7329631B4A5E07
|10000958
|Wall Street
|Wall Street
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#WallStreet
|10001054
|Wealth
|Wealth
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#Wealth
|10000990
|Weather
|Weather
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/5FC806A87DF7100483EBDF092526B43E
|10001079
|White House
|White House
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/location/#d69f639d-01a7-4273-9a92-835f6ce6bf18
|10001178
|Wildfires
|Wildfires
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/6C61CA38882F10048FA88BB2970C7204
|102314545
|Davos - World Economic Forum
|Davos - World Economic Forum
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C85424998CEB45DCB9FEE92DB4EC2727
|10000834
|World Economy
|World economy
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#WorldEconomy
|100003241
|World Markets
|World Markets
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#WorldMarkets
|100481243
|YPO
|Young Presidents' Organization
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#YoungPresidents-Organization
|20409666
|Market Insider
|Market Insider
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CNBCBrands#MarketInsider
|103728691
|Brexit
|Brexit
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/topic/#2b264015-9955-4830-97fe-9ce8a3208054
|10000786
|Earnings Announcements
|Earnings Announcements
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#c9ca38c5-9c95-4046-9f84-11c32091826b
|103775541
|Leadership
|Leadership
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#f75a7d43-9bfb-4cb1-869b-e5e5a8bfe49a
|100004032
|CEO Interviews
|CEO
|1
|http://cv.nbcuni.com/news/people/#358a2fc1-2cb6-4f5b-bcec-8fa1f5eaf0eb
|10000904
|Biotech and Pharmaceuticals
|Biotech and Pharmaceuticals
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/AA6859855EC13F4A9862D295CCCABE93
|10001103
|Financials
|Financials
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/E55AE0105CB337448557CECA13D587AC
|15839069
|Investing
|Investment strategy
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#4055a545-82d9-46a7-94d2-37173e4b466c
|10001150
|Life
|Life
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#8960999a-27d9-4808-bea8-9fb7216f1269
|17689937
|Pre-Markets
|Pre-markets
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#078eb052-bef2-4b44-8833-45bdf6a3842f
|#REF!
|#REF!
|#REF!
|#REF!
|#REF!
|10000976
|Housing
|Housing
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/8BC95CF889861004867CBC885DBC3010
|10000756
|Corporate Debt
|Corporate Bonds
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/45D7DBE089CA100482E9B0D590126765
|10001015
|Venture Capital
|Venture capital
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/D80FB95816FFDE44B614ECDB74A0F811
|10000836
|Interest Rates
|Interest Rates
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/EC31814088E810048CC1F8851349F9BD
|10001138
|Hardware
|Computer hardware
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/C9453CF08B6B10048D0CA385CD5CE603
|10001274
|Start-ups
|Start-up
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#ba018310-88b8-4e32-bc52-c6879b1e55ad
|10001111
|Apparel Retail
|Apparel Retail
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/8AE679A09A3E42B484F1ECD5E534CD9C
|10000904
|Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
|Medical biotechnology industry
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/AA6859855EC13F4A9862D295CCCABE93
|10000026
|Internet
|Internet
|1
|http://taxonomy.cnbc.com/tags/CompleteCNBCOntology#2da58c02-72c1-4d90-afa1-dd1df9f34fca
|10000693
|Aerospace & Defense
|Aerospace & defense industry
|1
|http://cv.ap.org/id/DDB4D6A384C2DB45A6C3B0D82EE4D43F
Embed code :
Audio Asset: