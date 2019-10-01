Charles Schwab is ending commissions on stock trading and the brokerage shares are tanking

Charles Schwab said on Tuesday that it is ending commissions for online trading in U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options.Marketsread more
Shares of Schwab fell nearly 8% in response. Rival brokerage firm TD Ameritrade plummeted more than 20%. ETrade shares cratered more than 18%.
Starting on October 7, Schwab, which holds about $3.72 trillion in client assets, will be slashing its trading commission cost for U.S. stocks, ETFs and options from the previous $4.95 to zero. Trading options will continue to cost 65 cents per contract.
The changes will apply to securities on Canadian exchanges as well.
The last time the financial services company, with about 12 million active brokerage accounts, lowered its commission fee was in February 2017, and assets under management grew from $2.92 trillion to the current $3.72 trillion, according to a Charles Schwab spokesperson.
The firm's chief financial officer Peter Crawford estimates the commissions fed about $90 million to $100 million in quarterly revenue, about 3% to 4% of total net revenue. However, commissions per revenue trade have been dwindling for multiple years.
The firm's "passion has been to make investing easier and more affordable for everyone," founder and chairman Charles Schawb said in a press release.
The announcement comes after Interactive Brokers took the same step towards commission free trades on Thursday.
Silicon Valley start-up Robinhood put pressure on Wall Street brokerages by offering stock trading for free in 2013. The new model threatened incumbents like Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade, which did charge $4.95 and $6.95, respectively, for equity trades.
That price war is still intensifying. J.P. Morgan Chase unveiled its own free trading app in August, sending shares of TD Ameritrade and other public online brokers lower that day.
—CNBC's Jeff Cox and Kate Rooney contributed to this report.