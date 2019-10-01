Skip Navigation
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: 'I'm not a Netflix fan, here'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

iRobot: "No, no, no. Miss, miss, miss, miss, plus tariffs."

Exact Sciences: "I think it saves the system. ... The stock is a little out of favor right now, but that's O.K. I think it's good."

Rite Aid: "Sell."

Chimera Investment: "No. We're, like, against all this stuff that we don't understand exactly what they own. ... You deserve better. I'm going to say no to that."

Inmode: "I don't know that [Illinois] company ... but here's the problem with these guys, just so you know: this is a medical device company that does dermatology, and those are tricky. We have to do more work. Just ask what happened to Allergan."

Netflix: "I'm not a Netflix fan, here. I got this Disney, I got the Comcast, got the CBS, got the Disney, I got the ESPN+. No. There's too many competitors."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:4503:45
Cramer's lightning round: 'I'm not a Netflix fan, here'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Disney and Comcast, which is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.

