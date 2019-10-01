Disney and these two other stocks are Bank of America's best ideas for the fourth quarter

Skip Navigation
Elizabeth Warren's ascent has some analysts uneasy about health,...

Raymond James says Wall Street is underestimating Elizabeth Warren's odds of winning the White House in 2020.

Markets

US manufacturing survey shows worst reading in a decade

A monthly gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed its worst reading in more than 10 years in September as exports dived.

Markets

Trump targets 'pathetic' Fed after worst manufacturing reading in...

"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.

Politics

Tariff-hit tech companies are telling markets to prepare for the...

Some 29 information technology sector companies have lowered their guidance, which is the biggest number since FactSet starting tracking the data in 2006.

Markets

Schwab is eliminating commissions for online trading in US stocks...

Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.

Markets

Dow drops 250 points after weakest manufacturing reading in 10...

Stocks gave back initial gains as disappointing manufacturing data stoked worries over the U.S. economy.

US Markets

2020 candidate Cory Booker raises over $6 million in the third...

Cory Booker raises over $6 million in the third quarter after sounding the alarm that he may have to drop out of the race.

2020 Elections

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: McDonald's, Charles...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insider

UPS wins first broad FAA approval for drone delivery

The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets.

Transportation

Cramer predicts Chipotle stock could soar nearly 20% to $1,000

"I think Chipotle can go to a thousand. It is a great stock here," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investing

Leaked audio gives a taste of Facebook CEO's real thoughts on...

The world got a hint at Zuckerberg's real thinking behind regulation and the potential breakup after The Verge published two hours of leaked audio from a July meeting between...

Technology

Pompeo rips Dem attempts to 'bully' State officials over...

On Friday, leaders from three Democrat-led House committees subpoenaed Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which was formally announced by...

Politics

Disney and these two other stocks are Bank of America's best ideas for the fourth quarter

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Disney, along with Target and Raytheon are in for a strong fourth quarter, according to Bank of America.

The firm put together a list of stocks that they feel are slated to edge higher in the last three months of 2019.