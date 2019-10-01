If your company offers a 401(k), does it make sense to have a Roth IRA, too?

Roth IRAs and 401(k) plans are essential tools for building up your retirement savings. They're both tax-advantaged, which means they are designed to minimize a person's tax burden (aka the amount you owe the IRS at the end of the year). They also offer some of the simplest and quickest ways to diversify your investments and grow your money for use later in life. But if your company already offers a 401(k), should you have a Roth IRA, too? CNBC Make It spoke to personal finance expert about the differences between a 401(k) and Roth IRA to help you understand which might best suit your lifestyle and retirement savings goals, and whether contributing to both is worth it.

How does a 401(k) work?

While both accounts are tax-advantaged and intended to help individuals save for retirement, there are some big differences between them. A 401(k) is employer-sponsored, which means you can only open an account if it's offered by the company you work for. You typically can't sign up for one independently. Any contributions to a 401(k) account are made using pretax dollars that come straight out of your paycheck. With a 401(k), or other employer-sponsored account like a 403(b), you don't pay taxes on the money until you begin taking out distributions for retirement. How much that money gets taxed depends on the tax bracket you're in at the time of the withdrawal, and pulling from your 401(k) prior to the age of 59½ could result in a penalty. A major perk with 401(k) plans is that employers often offer a "contribution match." This is also sometimes referred to as an "employer match" or "company match," but typically it means your company contributes the same amount to your 401(k) as you do, up to a certain percent. For example, if you earn $55,000 a year plus a 4% match, you'll need to contribute 4% (or $2,200 a year) in order to get the full employer match of $2,200. If you only put in $1,000, your employer will as well, which means you're missing out on $1,200 of essentially free money that could be growing in the market. In the U.S., the average company 401(k) match is 4.7%, according to retirement plan provider Fidelity. There is a limit to how much employees can invest in their 401(k). In 2019, the contribution limit is $19,000.

How does a Roth IRA work?

Roth IRAs are individually-owned retirement funds that anyone can open as long as they meet the income requirements. In 2019, single individuals making $122,000 or less can contribute to a Roth IRA. However, if they make $137,000 or more, they cannot contribute at all. A reduced contribution rate applies if they make more than $122,000 but less than $137,000. Couples who file jointly can't contribute if they make more than $193,000 combined. (For more details on the income requirements, check out the IRS website.) Like a 401(k), there are limits to how much you can invest annually in your Roth IRA. You cannot contribute more than your taxable compensation for the year, and the maximum contribution for 2019 is $6,000; if you're age 50 or over, it's $7,000. And whether you can put in the full amount depends on your tax filing status and how much you earn annually. Roth IRA contributions are made using after-tax dollars and, as a result, are not taxed when you withdraw the money, as long as your account has been active for five years. While you can withdraw any Roth IRA contributions at any time, regardless of the reason, without receiving a penalty, you will be penalized if you withdraw any investment earnings from your Roth IRA prior to the age of 59½, unless it's for a qualifying reason.

The benefits of having both a 401(k) and Roth IRA