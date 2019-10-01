What to watch today: Dow to start Q4 higher, Giuliani subpoenaed, and China celebrates 70 years

The opening hour of "Squawk on the Street" is now a podcast. Listen to market-moving news and interviews on the go. Got any questions, comments or ideas for us here at "Morning Squawk?" Email morningsquawk@nbcuni.com .

On the economic calendar, manufacturing PMIs are released at 09:45 a.m. ET. Construction spending figures are out at 10 a.m. ET. There are also a number of Fed speeches, including Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. In earnings reports , Stich Fix (SFIX) is set to report after the bell. (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher Wall Street open Tuesday, the first day of the fourth quarter and the first day of the new month. Keep in mind that October is historically the most volatile month of the year for stocks. During pre-election years dating back to 1950, the S&P 500 was flat for the month. Ahead of Tuesday trading, the S&P 500 was up nearly 19% so far in 2019. (CNBC) * Wall Street market strategists see solid fourth quarter despite impeachment inquiry, trade war (CNBC)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said today in a speech commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's rule that no force could sway China's development. Celebrations, which boasted one of Beijing's largest military parades, are taking place as China faces economic and political challenges from the trade war with the U.S. (CNBC)



* Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters on China's National Day (CNBC)

* WTO lowers global outlook again as trade conflicts persist (Reuters)

President Donald Trump sought help from the Australian prime minister to investigate the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, NBC News reported. The call to the Australian leader came after AG William Barr in May asked a U.S. attorney to inquire whether the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign was properly predicated.



* Trump's approval rating drops to new low, but most still oppose impeachment: CNBC survey

* Barr personally asked foreign officials to aid inquiry into CIA, FBI activities in 2016 (Washington Post)

* Pompeo was on Trump-Ukraine call at center of impeachment inquiry (NBC News)

The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for documents as part of its impeachment inquiry into the president. The heads of three House committees yesterday asked for information related to the president's and his lawyer's efforts to get Ukraine's government to investigate the Biden family. (CNBC)

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., submitted his resignation from Congress on the eve of Tuesday's scheduled change-of-plea hearing in an ongoing federal insider trading case. Collins' decision came just hours after documents revealed the House Republican was set to change his plea in the insider trading case that has dogged him for over a year. (CNBC)

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $25.3 million in the past three months for his Democratic presidential bid, exceeding the $18 million he raised in each of the previous two quarters this year. Sanders is pulling in the third spot, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in the RealClear Politics' polling average. (WSJ)



* Mayor Pete Buttigieg's Q3 funding raising slips to $19.1 million (NY Times)

Amazon (AMZN) is in talks to bring the cashierless technology that runs its Go stores to other retailers like airport shops and movie theaters, CNBC reported. The effort would help Amazon grow its retail presence so the company can lower its reliance on online shopping, but at a faster pace and at lower cost than building its own stores.

Juul Labs announced it will stop supporting a ballot measure to overturn an anti-vaping law in San Francisco, effectively killing the campaign. The nation's largest maker of e-cigarettes said it will end its support for Proposition C after donating nearly $19 million. (AP)

Walgreens (WBA) joins CVS Health (CVS) in suspending sales of Sanofi's (SNY) heartburn medication Zantac and other generic ranitidine products while the FDA reviews their safety. The news comes after Valisure, an online pharmacy company, alerted the FDA earlier this month that Zantac includes an impurity that could cause cancer. (CNBC)