Ritual founder Katerina Schneider isn't interested in resumes—here's how she spots a good hire

Katerina Schneider's resume is impressive. She holds a degree in applied mathematics and economics from Brown University, started her career in investment banking with Lehman Brothers, led global digital innovation at Universal Music Group, and managed an active portfolio of over 70 investments at Troy Carter's investment fund, including Dropbox, Warby Parker, Spotify, Uber and Lyft.

But if there's one thing Schneider has learned while building her team as founder and CEO of Ritual, it's that a resume isn't the best way to determine a good hire.

In fact, she doesn't think a resume is necessary at all to get hired at her wellness company. "I learned early on that I was hiring based on resume," Schneider tells CNBC Make It. "I think that's a mistake a lot of first-time founders often make. I'd say, 'Oh, this person has an MBA and Ph.D. and works for this big company — that's awesome! They're probably great.' And I got burned a couple of times doing that."

These days, educational background and previous experience aren't what catch Schneider's eye in a potential hire. Instead, she looks for people who match the company values she established along with her team when they reached 50 employees.

"I realized that some of the best people we've hired embody the same values as the early people in the company," Schneider says. Those core values include principles like embracing the no's, getting gritty and making an impact.

Ritual was named one of LinkedIn's top start-ups of the year, due to high interest among job seekers on the search platform, as well as the company's ability to attract talent from other major companies.