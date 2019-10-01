India's factory growth in September remains at weakest level in over a year

In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.China Politicsread more
The European Union's next chief of trade policy said the United States is not yet "in a position" to engage on proposals to end aircraft subsidies.
The U.S. also has to re-look the way it's engaging with China to address its complaints, said Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University.
Demonstrators march through the streets of Hong Kong as China celebrates its National Day.
Coresight Research said Tuesday it's calling for a 4% increase in U.S. retail sales this November and December, which isn't as robust as some estimates already out there.
Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in an internal investigation into the botched surveillance of the bank's former wealth management head Iqbal...
Stocks in Asia edged higher in Tuesday afternoon trade, with Australia's central bank cutting its cash rate to a new record low.
October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S.
Pompeo had previously dodged questions about the July call, NBC News reports.
McClellan says former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb had tried over the last couple of years to put a more "aggressive regulatory structure in place" for use of e-cigarettes.
Growth in India's manufacturing sector remained weak in September and forward looking indicators in a private business survey suggest the country's wobbly economy is unlikely to start recovering anytime soon.
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, was 51.4 in September, unchanged from August.
While it has been above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for over two years, the growth rate in September and August was the slowest since May 2018.
Worryingly for the government and policymakers, overall demand only rose marginally in September, hurt by almost no growth in exports, and firms barely increased headcount last month, the survey showed.
Factories also cut back on purchases of raw materials, indicating they do not expect a marked pick up in demand.
India's economy expanded at an annual rate of 5.0% in the April-June quarter, the slowest in more than six years, official data showed in August, and the government has announced several measures to try and revive growth.
With overall inflation set to remain below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% in the coming months, the RBI is widely expected to cut rates at its October 4 monetary policy review, adding to the 110 basis points of cuts already delivered this year.
"In light of the weak results for economic growth and muted inflationary pressures signalled by the PMI data, we expect to see further monetary easing in the months ahead," Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit, said in a release.
Still, despite the expected easing from the RBI and measures announced by the government to boost the economy, optimism among firms remained weak. The sub-index measuring the outlook for the next 12 months is the second lowest in over two years.