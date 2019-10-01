Lawmakers want to give students with drug convictions access to financial aid

If you're convicted of burglary, you can still get federal financial aid for college. But current rules make it nearly impossible for tens of thousands of students who are charged for even minor drug offenses to get that same aid.

That's because the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which was released on Tuesday for the 2020-2021 school year, includes a question: Have you been convicted for the possession or sale of illegal drugs for an offense that occurred while you were receiving federal student aid (such as grants, work-study or loans)?

If students answer "yes," their eligibility for aid will be restricted until they complete a drug rehabilitation program or pass two random drug tests. During the 2003-2004 school year, roughly 41,000 students, or about .03% of those who filled out the FAFSA application, were deemed ineligible for aid on the basis of drug-related offenses, according to perhaps the most comprehensive report on the topic issued by the Government Accountability Office in 2005.

"As we rethink the war on drugs and the convictions and prison sentences that came with it, we must address all aspects that impacted our communities," Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said in a statement Tuesday. "Investing in a person's education is perhaps the best investment we can make to ensure our young people succeed."

That's why the congresswoman, along with over 30 co-sponsors, is introducing the Financial Aid Fairness for Students Act on Tuesday, which would prohibit the Department of Education from asking about drug convictions in future federal aid applications, including the FAFSA.

The legislation would repeal sections of the Higher Education Act that suspends college aid for any person convicted of a drug offense, a barrier that Bass says has "denied tens of thousands of people of needed aid for college and has discouraged tens of thousands of others from even applying."

"This bill addresses yet another unnecessary hindrance for folks trying to access higher education," Bass tells CNBC Make It. "Higher education is not accessible right now. How do you expect people to turn their lives around if you don't give them tools — not only not give them tools, but don't give them access to tools — to do so?"