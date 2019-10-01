Three new Microsoft Surface computers leak ahead of big hardware event on Wednesday

Microsoft is hosting a big hardware event in New York City on Wednesday and images of three new products that are likely to make their debut were leaked early. The pictures were published to Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks) who has a good track record publishing information on products that have not yet been released. The new computers include the alleged Surface Pro 7 tablet/laptop hybrid, 13-inch and 15-inch Surface 3 Laptops and a new Surface tablet that will reportedly run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Evan Blass

The Surface Pro 7 appears to keep a similar design to last year's model, with the familiar kickstand that pops out from the back to help support the tablet in a lap or on desks when a keyboard is attached. The images show a USB-C port in addition to an older but still common USB port. Blass didn't detail any changes over last year's models, but you should expect at least the latest Intel processors.

Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Evan Blass

The Surface Laptop 3 looks similar to last year's Surface Laptop 2, although Blass said there will be two models this year, including a 13-inch and a larger 15-inch model. Microsoft only launched a 13.5-inch version of the Surface Laptop 2 last year. While it's impossible to tell from images, expect a touchscreen display like last year and a similar keyboard. The keyboard on the Surface Laptop 2 is better than the MacBook keyboards, so let's hope Microsoft didn't change it.

New Surface with ARM processor

A new Surface that may run on an ARM chip. Evan Blass