Three new Microsoft Surface computers leak ahead of big hardware event on Wednesday

Microsoft is hosting a big hardware event in New York City on Wednesday and images of three new products that are likely to make their debut were leaked early. The pictures were published to Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks) who has a good track record publishing information on products that have not yet been released.
The new computers include the alleged Surface Pro 7 tablet/laptop hybrid, 13-inch and 15-inch Surface 3 Laptops and a new Surface tablet that will reportedly run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
The Surface Pro 7 appears to keep a similar design to last year's model, with the familiar kickstand that pops out from the back to help support the tablet in a lap or on desks when a keyboard is attached. The images show a USB-C port in addition to an older but still common USB port. Blass didn't detail any changes over last year's models, but you should expect at least the latest Intel processors.
The Surface Laptop 3 looks similar to last year's Surface Laptop 2, although Blass said there will be two models this year, including a 13-inch and a larger 15-inch model. Microsoft only launched a 13.5-inch version of the Surface Laptop 2 last year. While it's impossible to tell from images, expect a touchscreen display like last year and a similar keyboard. The keyboard on the Surface Laptop 2 is better than the MacBook keyboards, so let's hope Microsoft didn't change it.
Finally, there's a new Surface computer that's expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Typically, this means longer battery life than Intel or AMD-powered Surface devices, but at the cost of support for full traditional Windows applications that require an Intel or AMD chip to run without special software. We should learn more about the apps tomorrow, but one benefit to this Surface over the others will probably be optional cellular connectivity, longer battery life and a thinner design. In the image, you'll also note what appears to be a redesigned Surface Pen, the first update to the accessory in several years.
Microsoft's event starts at 10 a.m. Eastern tomorrow where some or all of these products may be on display. Blass also hinted that Microsoft might show off its Surface Centaurus computer, which is expected to have two displays and fold in half like a laptop.