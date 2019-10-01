Pompeo rips Democrats' attempts to 'bully' State Department officials over deposition requests in impeachment inquiry

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday pushed back on House Democrats' attempt to depose State Department officials as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Pompeo said in a tweet that he is "concerned with aspects" of House committee leaders' requests "that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, & treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State."

"Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics," Pompeo said in a letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., which he shared as part of that tweet.

"I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State," Pompeo wrote.

On Friday, leaders from three Democrat-led House committees subpoenaed Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which was formally announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., earlier in the week.

The panels also told Pompeo that they had scheduled depositions over the next two weeks with five State Department officials.

Engel, along with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., wrote that they sought a slew of records as part of their probe into "the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression."

Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was flagged in an explosive whistleblower complaint that was made public last week along with a five-page memorandum of the call itself. The complaint accuses Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election" when he asked Zelensky to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The committee leaders laid out a deposition schedule for five current and former State Department officials: former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl and U.S. ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland.

Pompeo, in his letter to Engel made public Tuesday morning, said he has been "made aware that Committee staff has been sending intimidating communications to career Department professionals, who have specifically asked for Committee communications to be channeled through the Bureau of Legislative Affairs, as is customary."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.