Fintech unicorn Revolut's losses double as it pushes for global expansion

In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.China Politicsread more
Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs on Tuesday.China Politicsread more
Coresight Research said Tuesday it's calling for a 4% increase in U.S. retail sales this November and December, which isn't as robust as some estimates already out there.Retailread more
In a letter to Giuliani, the heads of three House committees asked for information related to efforts to get Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.Politicsread more
The U.S. also has to re-look the way it's engaging with China to address its complaints, said Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University.Politicsread more
Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in an internal investigation into the botched surveillance of the bank's former wealth management head Iqbal...Banksread more
The European Union's next chief of trade policy said the United States is not yet "in a position" to engage on proposals to end aircraft subsidies.Traderead more
October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.Marketsread more
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S.Retailread more
McClellan says former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb had tried over the last couple of years to put a more "aggressive regulatory structure in place" for use of e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday proposed an "inequality tax" that would hit McDonald's, J.P. Morgan and Walmart especially hard, according to the Sanders campaign.Wealthread more
British financial technology start-up Revolut's losses doubled in 2018, the firm said Tuesday, as the company embarks on an aggressive global expansion.
The London-headquartered firm recorded a £32.8 million ($40.3 million) net loss on revenues of £58.2 million for 2018. That was more than double the £14.8 million loss it posted a year earlier, while revenue climbed 354%.
But the company added that its gross profit margin had improved despite the cost of sales jumping 247%, as that figure was lower than the rise in revenue. Revolut attributed the rise in costs to card scheme charges and user acquisition.
Revolut started life in 2015 with a pre-paid card and app that let users spend abroad without paying high foreign exchange fees. It's since expanded its platform to include cryptocurrency trading and business accounts, and recently added share trading to its growing list of features.
The company is one of many so-called challenger banks that have gained ground in Europe — particularly in the U.K. — offering little more than a bank card and checking account. One of its domestic competitors, Monzo, recently disclosed that losses jumped to £47.2 million in the fiscal year ending February 2019.
TransferWise, meanwhile, has been among the few fintech unicorns to have crossed into profitable territory, having recently posted its third year in the green.
Revolut has topped both TransferWise and Monzo in terms of users however, with its overall customer count having recently passed the 7 million mark. The firm claims to have an average 3.7 million active users each month and 1.1 million daily active users.
Revolut is planning to raise a fresh round of funding later this year, with reports indicating that it could pull in as much as $500 million from investors. The company's CEO, Nik Storonsky, has in the past told CNBC that SoftBank could be a "potential partner." The firm last raised venture funding in April 2018 at a $1.7 billion valuation, making it one of the most valuable unicorn companies in Europe.
The extra capital will likely help the company in its bid to expand to new markets including Singapore, Japan and the United States. Storonsky said in a statement Tuesday that Revolut's expansion strategy is being fueled by "substantial improvements to our profitability." It's also looking to hire another 3,500 people by summer 2020, following a deal with Visa.
The fast-growing banking upstart was hit with controversy earlier this year amid reports of a toxic working culture and compliance issues. It has since made several senior hires, some of which have previously worked at banking giants like HSBC and Deutsche Bank.