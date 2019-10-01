Fintech unicorn Revolut's losses double as it pushes for global expansion

British financial technology start-up Revolut's losses doubled in 2018, the firm said Tuesday, as the company embarks on an aggressive global expansion.

The London-headquartered firm recorded a £32.8 million ($40.3 million) net loss on revenues of £58.2 million for 2018. That was more than double the £14.8 million loss it posted a year earlier, while revenue climbed 354%.

But the company added that its gross profit margin had improved despite the cost of sales jumping 247%, as that figure was lower than the rise in revenue. Revolut attributed the rise in costs to card scheme charges and user acquisition.

Revolut started life in 2015 with a pre-paid card and app that let users spend abroad without paying high foreign exchange fees. It's since expanded its platform to include cryptocurrency trading and business accounts, and recently added share trading to its growing list of features.