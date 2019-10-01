Relativity, a company 3D printing entire rockets, raises $140 million from Mary Meeker and others

Relativity co-founders Tim Ellis (left) and Jordan Noone stand next to a 3D printed second stage of the company's Terran 1 rocket.

Space start-up Relativity Space just raised the money it needs to transform the rocket supply chain in the U.S. with 3D printing.

The four-year-old company in Los Angeles, Calif., said it has the funds it needs to reach orbit. Relativity announced on Tuesday it closed $140 million in new fundraising, led by Mary Meeker's Bond Capital and recently-formed Tribe Capital. Meeker spun Bond out of Kleiner Perkins last year and her $1.3 billion fund's investment in Relativity is its first in the space industry.

"We were looking for the very top of the top in investors in the world," Relativity CEO Tim Ellis told CNBC, adding that Meeker's team has "built dozens of very iconic household names."

Relativity has now raised $185 million since its founding. In addition to Meeker, the company's latest fundraising also attracted investments from former Tiger Global partner Lee Fixel, Creative Arts Agency founder Michael Ovitz, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff, Republic Labs, and Jared Leto.

"While these investors may not come from the space industry, they're extremely savvy about business," Ellis said.

Leto's appearance on the company's cap table may seem surprising, until one notes the actor's portfolio of technology investments.

"He's got a ridiculous tech portfolio: AirBnB, Uber, Spotify, Stripe and more," Ellis said of Leto. "And, obviously he's head of the band, '30 Seconds to Mars,' so there's some connection there to our long-term business."

Relativity's board of directors has grown to five, with Bond's Noah Knauf now joining Ellis, Relativity co-founder Jordan Noone, Social Capital's Jay Zaveri and Playground Global's Jory Bell.

While Relativity had a valuation of about $100 million before this round of fundraising, Ellis declined to comment on the company's new valuation.

"It's clearly a large step up," Ellis said.

Relativity aims to build entire rockets using 3D printing. With the rise of new competitors such as SpaceX, the rocket building industry has undergone a decade of transformation as cost-cutting became a central focus. But with a factory of its Stargate printers and its $10 million Terran 1 rocket, Relativity is working to build rockets in weeks – rather than years. According to Ellis, it takes companies between 24 months to 36 months to build available rockets.

"Because you have to order the materials and then there is a long lead time in the supply chain, that has hundreds of thousands of suppliers," Ellis.

By comparison, Ellis says Relativity's factory of 3D printers will have very little in the way of a supply chain or traditional rocket manufacturing techniques.

"We'll build rockets in 60 days and 60 days later we can build a better version," Ellis, adding that it would create "a hyper-evolvable development cycle."