Relativity, a company 3D printing entire rockets, raises $140 million from Mary Meeker and others

A monthly gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed its worst reading in more than 10 years in September as exports dived.Marketsread more
"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.Politicsread more
Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.Marketsread more
Stocks gave back initial gains as disappointing manufacturing data stoked worries over the U.S. economy.US Marketsread more
The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets.Transportationread more
E-cigarette sales volume rose 38.1% in the four-week period ended Sep. 21, compared with 48.1% growth in the 12-week period, according to Nielsen.Health and Scienceread more
In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.Technologyread more
On Friday, leaders from three Democrat-led House committees subpoenaed Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which was formally announced by...Politicsread more
Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.All-America Economic Surveyread more
One-third of millennials would consider breaking up with their partner because of a financial secret, such as hidden debt or a bad credit score. Yet, a quarter of those polled...Personal Financeread more
McDonald's shares slid more 2% on Tuesday after an analyst at J.P. Morgan raised concern about the fast-food chain's third-quarter results.Marketsread more
Space start-up Relativity Space just raised the money it needs to transform the rocket supply chain in the U.S. with 3D printing.
The four-year-old company in Los Angeles, Calif., said it has the funds it needs to reach orbit. Relativity announced on Tuesday it closed $140 million in new fundraising, led by Mary Meeker's Bond Capital and recently-formed Tribe Capital. Meeker spun Bond out of Kleiner Perkins last year and her $1.3 billion fund's investment in Relativity is its first in the space industry.
"We were looking for the very top of the top in investors in the world," Relativity CEO Tim Ellis told CNBC, adding that Meeker's team has "built dozens of very iconic household names."
Relativity has now raised $185 million since its founding. In addition to Meeker, the company's latest fundraising also attracted investments from former Tiger Global partner Lee Fixel, Creative Arts Agency founder Michael Ovitz, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff, Republic Labs, and Jared Leto.
"While these investors may not come from the space industry, they're extremely savvy about business," Ellis said.
Leto's appearance on the company's cap table may seem surprising, until one notes the actor's portfolio of technology investments.
"He's got a ridiculous tech portfolio: AirBnB, Uber, Spotify, Stripe and more," Ellis said of Leto. "And, obviously he's head of the band, '30 Seconds to Mars,' so there's some connection there to our long-term business."
Relativity's board of directors has grown to five, with Bond's Noah Knauf now joining Ellis, Relativity co-founder Jordan Noone, Social Capital's Jay Zaveri and Playground Global's Jory Bell.
While Relativity had a valuation of about $100 million before this round of fundraising, Ellis declined to comment on the company's new valuation.
"It's clearly a large step up," Ellis said.
Relativity aims to build entire rockets using 3D printing. With the rise of new competitors such as SpaceX, the rocket building industry has undergone a decade of transformation as cost-cutting became a central focus. But with a factory of its Stargate printers and its $10 million Terran 1 rocket, Relativity is working to build rockets in weeks – rather than years. According to Ellis, it takes companies between 24 months to 36 months to build available rockets.
"Because you have to order the materials and then there is a long lead time in the supply chain, that has hundreds of thousands of suppliers," Ellis.
By comparison, Ellis says Relativity's factory of 3D printers will have very little in the way of a supply chain or traditional rocket manufacturing techniques.
"We'll build rockets in 60 days and 60 days later we can build a better version," Ellis, adding that it would create "a hyper-evolvable development cycle."
Relativity is also upgrading the design of its payload fairing, the rocket's nosecone that protects a spacecraft or satellite during the intense launch process. Terran 1's fairing will now be 3 meters in diameter – that's a little over half the size of the fairing on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and about three times the size of small rocket builder Rocket Lab's Electron rocket fairing.
"Now the first orbital test launch, instead of December 2020, is early 2021," Ellis said.
Delaying the first Terran 1 launch was worth it in his opinion because of the added capability and the many more sizes of spacecraft Relativity will be able to launch.
Relativity also has a new stable of Stargate 3D printers, a process which is also known as additive manufacturing.
"We have several of them now up and operational," Ellis said.
The second iteration of Relativity's Stargate line will allow the company to print pieces twice as tall as its previous printers. Ellis says this will mean Relativity can develop and update its rockets much faster than traditional manufacturing methods.
"It allows us to iterate extremely quickly," Ellis said.
Already, Relativity has printed pieces of its Terran 1 rocket's first stage, the largest portion of the rocket. The company has built a complete second stage, the upper part of the rocket, and Ellis said Relativity is in the process of printing a complete first stage now.
"It's actually a really different architecture," Ellis said of the new Stargate printers.
"The build platform is on a robotic lift, so it moves up and down now and lets us print taller This architecture is more scalable It lets us print faster with higher quality," Ellis added.