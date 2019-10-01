Skip Navigation
Retail

Stitch Fix shares whipsaw on earnings beat, active clients rose 18%

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • Stitch Fix's fiscal fourth quarter earnings beat Wall Street's expectations.
  • Revenue matches analysts' estimates.
  • The online styling service says it grew its active client base 18% year over year.
VIDEO1:3101:31
Stitch Fix beats earnings estimates but shares fall after hours
Closing Bell

Stitch Fix's active client base grew 18% year over year, reaching 3.2 million people, the online styling service said when it reported earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

That's about in-line with the 3.23 million analysts were expecting, according to FactSet. This number tracks the total number of users who've received a box of clothing from Stitch Fix in the preceding 12 months.

Its shares initially tanked as much as 12% in after-hours trading following the release. The stock was recently up less than 1%, having closed the day up 4.2%.

Here's how Stitch Fix did during its fiscal fourth quarter compared with what analysts were expecting, based on data pulled from Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 7 cents vs. 4 cents expected
  • Revenue: $432.1 million vs. $432 million expected

Stitch Fix reported a profit for the quarter ended Aug. 3 of $7.2 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $18.3 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago. That was 3 cents better than analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting.

Revenue climbed 36% to $432.1 million from $318.3 million a year ago. That was about in-line with expectations for $432 million.

"These gains are a testament to the strength of our data science capabilities," CEO Katrina Lake said in a statement.

The company said it managed to grow revenue per active client in every quarter of fiscal 2019, which included 9% growth, year over year, during the fourth quarter.

The company said its expenses in fiscal 2019 totaled $679.6 million compared with $493.0 million last year. It said it's been spending more on advertising to reach more customers, and advertising expenses grew to $39 million during the latest quarter from $28.9 million a year ago.

In addition to growing out its men's and kids businesses, Stitch Fix has been investing in other ways to get people to spend more. During the latest quarter, for example, it rolled out the option for users to buy items a la carte, outside of their scheduled box shipments.

It says it continues to perfect its algorithms that take the wealth of data Stitch Fix has on shoppers' tastes to match them with clothing styles and brands they'll want to keep.

As of Tuesday's market close, Stitch Fix shares had climbed about 18% this year.