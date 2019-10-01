Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani hires Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale to represent him in Trump impeachment probe

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her big tech proposals.2020 Electionsread more
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has hired an attorney to represent him in the congressional investigation into the president's actions related to Ukraine.
Jon Sale, a Florida-based white-collar attorney at Nelson Mullins, will represent Giuliani, he confirmed to CNBC. Sale served as an assistant special Watergate prosecutor and is a former assistant U.S. attorney.
The House Intelligence Committee on Monday subpoenaed Giuliani as part of its impeachment inquiry into Trump. It asked for documents related to Trump's and Giuliani's efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump's chief rivals for the White House in 2020.
An intelligence community whistleblower complaint that helped to spark the House impeachment inquiry calls Giuliani a "central figure" in the effort to sway Ukraine's government to probe the Biden family. The younger Biden previously served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, and Trump and his allies have alleged wrongdoing by the elder Biden in helping to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor whom Western governments accused of corruption.
A spokeswoman for Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sale did not immediately respond when asked if Giuliani planned to turn over the records House Democrats seek. Three Democratic-led panels asked him for text messages, phone records and other communications related to the "scheme" he is accused of helping to carry out to potentially influence the 2020 election.
The whistleblower's complaint says Giuliani met with one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisors in August in what was described as a "direct follow-up" to a July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky. During the call, Trump asked his counterpart to "look into" the Bidens.
When asked by CNN earlier this month if he asked the Ukrainian government to probe Joe Biden, Giuliani responded, "Of course I did."
On Sunday, Giuliani told ABC that he "wouldn't cooperate" with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as long as he leads the panel.
Sale will represent one of the key figures in what could become only the fourth serious presidential impeachment inquiry in American history. As a Watergate prosecutor, he also played a role in the events that led to impeachment proceedings against President Richard Nixon.
Sale "participated in legal efforts to obtain and review secret White House tapes to determine whether criminal conduct had taken place in the Oval Office and among senior Presidential staff members," according to the Nelson Mullins website.
The House started impeachment proceedings against Nixon, but he resigned before the full chamber vote to charge him.