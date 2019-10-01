UAW submits counter offer to 'comprehensive,' yet unsatisfactory, deal from GM

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her big tech proposals.2020 Electionsread more
Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it expects to close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, including those stores' owners. When the apparel...Retailread more
If current employees are going into the all-hands meetings and recording audio of their CEO, that is a sign that employee morale is in the dumps, multiple former Facebook...Technologyread more
Choosing stocks with cute tickers like those has proven to be a profitable strategy over the previous 12 years.Marketsread more
Collins, 69, changed his plea in Manhattan federal court a day after submitting his resignation from Congress, where he had represented New York's 27th District since 2013.Politicsread more
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio said the White House's deliberation on a block on U.S. investments in China makes him wonder if "bigger moves" are on the way.Marketsread more
"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.Politicsread more
DeepScale's technology helps automakers use low-wattage processors, which are standard in most cars, to power very accurate computer vision. The deal could help Tesla deliver...Technologyread more
The Surface Pro 7, two models of the Surface Laptop 3 and a new Qualcomm-powered Surface leaked ahead of Microsoft's big hardware event in New York on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Raymond James says Wall Street is underestimating Elizabeth Warren's odds of winning the White House in 2020.Marketsread more
Since summer, bond investors have been on a roller coaster ride, with volatility at multi-year highs.Market Insiderread more
DETROIT - The United Auto Workers union submitted a counter proposal to a "comprehensive," yet unsatisfactory, contract deal offered by General Motors on Tuesday.
United Auto Workers Vice President Terry Dittes, in a letter sent to union members Tuesday, said the proposal GM sent Monday night "did not satisfy" the "contract demands or needs" of members. He said the union is "awaiting GM's next proposal."
The most recent proposed deal by GM, according to Dittes, "came up short" in many areas such as health care, wages and temporary employees — all issues that have been reported to be sticking points of the negotiations.
GM declined to comment on Dittes' letter or the details of the proposals, saying officials "continue to negotiate and exchange proposals and remain committed to reaching an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our company."