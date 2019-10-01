Uber and Lyft close at record lows as investor skepticism grows around recent IPOs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her Big Tech proposals.2020 Electionsread more
Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing firms join a string of recently public companies facing fresh criticism from investors.
Uber closed down 4.3% to $29.15, falling below its previous low of $30.29 on Sept. 27. Earlier in the day, the shares hit an intraday all-time low of $28.65.
Lyft also fell sharply, ending the day down 3.1% to $39.57, compared to its previous low of $40.84 on Sept. 30. The stock dropped as low as $38.68 on Tuesday, touching a new intraday low.
Uber, which had a private valuation of $76 billion ahead of its IPO in May, has seen its valuation drop steeply as its stock price has dwindled. The company now has a market cap of roughly $49 billion.
Similarly, Lyft's market cap is hovering around $11.6 billion, compared to its last private valuation of roughly $15 billion.
The companies are just a two examples of this year's struggling tech IPO class. Investor scrutiny has hit a tipping point in the past few months in the wake of WeWork's postponed IPO, SoftBank's optimism around the office-sharing start-up and the middling performance of Peloton out of the gate last week. WeWork's fate has caused some, like Fred Wilson, a venture capitalist at Union Square Ventures, to question the high-flying valuations of consumer-tech start-ups with lower margins than traditional tech companies whose businesses are based on software.