UK police raise nearly $300,000 in auction of seized cryptocurrency

Charles Schwab said on Tuesday that it is ending commissions for online trading in U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options.Marketsread more
Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.All-America Economic Surveyread more
Bernie Sanders' $25.3 million haul in the third quarter is the biggest for a Democratic presidential candidate so far in the 2020 primary.2020 Electionsread more
Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.China Politicsread more
In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.Technologyread more
Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also creating "beachheads" within a company meant...Technologyread more
The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.Market Insiderread more
GoPro announced two new cameras on Tuesday including the HERO8 Black and the HERO MAX, in addition to three new camera accessories.Technologyread more
Apple's chart suggests the stock could be headed for a near-term drop, says Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.Trading Nationread more
Credit Suisse on Tuesday revealed the findings of an internal investigation into a plot to spy on a former top executive.Banksread more
Ford has agreed to sell 51% of its business operations in India to Mahindra as part of a $275 million joint venture that will develop, market and distribute Ford brand...Autosread more
Police in the U.K. raised almost $300,000 by auctioning off a convicted hacker's cryptocurrency haul.
The crypto assets, which included bitcoin, ripple and ether, raised more than £240,000 ($295,150) when they were sold off by the U.K.'s Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) on Wednesday and Thursday last week.
However, Wilsons Auctions, which orchestrated the sale, said a week before the auction that the cryptocurrency had a fluctuating value of up to £500,000.
It marked the first time a British police force had auctioned any form of cryptocurrency as part of an asset recovery order. Funds raised from the sale will be reinvested in crime prevention efforts, according to the ERSOU.
More than 7,500 bids were placed on the auction which was separated into 62 different sales, Wilsons Auctions said, with bids coming from various countries including Brazil, Australia, the U.S. and Singapore. It also noted that a single bitcoin achieved an average sale price of £6,798.80 — close to its current trading price.
The assets were seized from an unnamed hacker who "illegally supplied online personal data and hacking services in exchange for thousands of pounds worth of cryptocurrency," ERSOU said in a press release Monday.
BBC News reported Monday that the digital currency had come from a teenager who received a jail sentence in August for hacking British internet provider TalkTalk.
"Asset recovery in a digital world has evolved, so it's really important that we have a clear process for the storage and sale of cryptocurrency," Detective Chief Inspector Martin Peters of the ERSOU cybercrime unit said in the press release.
"This goes to show there is no place to hide criminal assets — we are constantly developing our techniques and capabilities to ensure that proceeds of crime are either given back to the rightful owner or, as in this case, are reinvested in crime," he added.
ERSOU noted that all of the buyers who took part in the auction were approved "ethical users of cryptocurrency," with each participant's background checked by a specialist.
Although last week's auction was the first of its kind in the U.K., it was the latest in a series of seized crypto sales that have gone ahead internationally.
U.S. prosecutors have previously auctioned off seized bitcoin and cryptocurrency assets, with the U.S. Marshals Service raising $18.7 million from a bitcoin auction last year, according to Coindesk.
Meanwhile, Wilsons Auctions raised £550,000 ($676,580) in March from an auction of bitcoins seized by the Belgian government.