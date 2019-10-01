UPS wins first broad FAA approval for drone delivery

A monthly gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed its worst reading in more than 10 years in September as exports dived.Marketsread more
"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.
Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.
Stocks gave back initial gains as disappointing manufacturing data stoked worries over the U.S. economy.
The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets.
E-cigarette sales volume rose 38.1% in the four-week period ended Sep. 21, compared with 48.1% growth in the 12-week period, according to Nielsen.
In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.
On Friday, leaders from three Democrat-led House committees subpoenaed Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which was formally announced by...
Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.
One-third of millennials would consider breaking up with their partner because of a financial secret, such as hidden debt or a bad credit score. Yet, a quarter of those polled...
McDonald's shares slid more 2% on Tuesday after an analyst at J.P. Morgan raised concern about the fast-food chain's third-quarter results.
United Parcel Service received federal approval to operate a fleet of drones, giving it broad privileges to expand unmanned package delivery, the shipping giant said Tuesday.
The company's UPS Flight Forward subsidiary plans to use the approval to deliver packages to hospital campuses, with potential to expand to other services later. It's the first that the Federal Aviation Administration has granted such broad approval to a company to operate a fleet of drones as an airline.
The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets to save on costs and deliver goods faster.
The FAA's Part 135 certification, which charter airlines use, gives UPS the ability to fly at night and carry cargo heavier than 55 pounds.
UPS said it applied for the FAA's approval in July. The Atlanta-based company in March started flying medical samples by drone for a hospital in Raleigh, N.C.