Transportation

UPS wins first broad FAA approval for drone delivery

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets to save on costs and deliver goods faster.
  • The FAA's Part 135 certification, which charter airlines use, gives UPS the ability to fly at night and carry cargo heavier than 55 pounds.
  • The Atlanta-based company in March started flying medical samples by drone for a hospital in Raleigh, N.C.
A UPS autonomous drone carries medical supplies.
UPS

United Parcel Service received federal approval to operate a fleet of drones, giving it broad privileges to expand unmanned package delivery, the shipping giant said Tuesday.

The company's UPS Flight Forward subsidiary plans to use the approval to deliver packages to hospital campuses, with potential to expand to other services later. It's the first that the Federal Aviation Administration has granted such broad approval to a company to operate a fleet of drones as an airline. 

The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets to save on costs and deliver goods faster.

The FAA's Part 135 certification, which charter airlines use, gives UPS the ability to fly at night and carry cargo heavier than 55 pounds.

UPS said it applied for the FAA's approval in July. The Atlanta-based company in March started flying medical samples by drone for a hospital in Raleigh, N.C.﻿

