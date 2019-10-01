What you don't know about managing money can cost you ... big time

It's possible to be a successful investor without a deep grasp of markets, economic principles and math.

When it comes to managing your day-to-day finances, that may not be the case.

Ric Edelman, founder of Edelman Financial Engines, says the answer isn't clear-cut.

"Yes, your actions matter more than your attitude," Edelman said. "But your attitude often colors your actions."

There's a problem with not knowing as much as you could. Not only are you not managing things that well, but you might also be missing out.

For instance, you got a new job, and your employer asked if you wanted to participate in the 401(k) plan. You turned it down because you think you're too young to have to worry about retirement. Or you tell yourself you'll get to it later.

Every day, we are faced with financial decisions — and most of us don't have the information we need to make good decisions.

Several things can go wrong, but one of the most common is not recognizing the total costs of ownership.