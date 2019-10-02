5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Companies hired 135,000 more workers in the month, ahead of the 125,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.Economyread more
Shares of TD Ameritrade continued their slide on Tuesday as the brokerage 'race to zero' quickens.Marketsread more
Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.Marketsread more
"I was on the phone call," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said of the interaction between Trump and Ukraine's president.Politicsread more
After a pretty rough month for mortgage rates, borrowers saw a sign of hope and pounced. A small dip in the 30-year fixed rate lit a fire under refinances.Real Estateread more
Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings.Technologyread more
Founding members of the Libra Association are planning to meet October 14 in Geneva.Technologyread more
U.S. stock futures point to a sharp drop at Wednesday's open on Wall Street, which would add to Tuesday's plunge.Marketsread more
The U.K. leader tells his party conference that it is time to get Britain out of the European Union.Europe Politicsread more
The biggest mall owner in the U.S., Simon Property Group, is teaming up with online shopping company Rue La La's owner to launch a new kind of website. Simon has been testing...Retailread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a sharp drop at Wednesday's open on Wall Street, which would add to Tuesday's plunge on the first day of the fourth quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 343 points or nearly 1.3% on Tuesday, as the weakest manufacturing reading in 10 years stoked worries over the U.S. economy. Tuesday's losses, which were the worst since Aug. 23, erased the Dow's entire third-quarter gains. However, the Dow still sits only about 3% below its July all-time highs.
Market odds on another quarter-point Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month to boost the economy moved up to nearly 64%. Whether those chances for a rate reduction go up or down could depend on two key reports this week on the labor market. The ADP's private-sector September jobs report on Wednesday showed a better-than-expected gain of 135,000 positions at U.S. companies. However, that number brought the monthly average for 2019 down to 145,000, compared to 214,000 for the same period last year. The other important jobs snapshot comes Friday with the government's September employment report.
There are concerns that China could take a harder line on the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong now that Beijing's 70th anniversary celebrations of the ruling communist government are over. The demonstrations in the Chinese territory began in June and have been getting increasingly violent. Hong Kong has proved to be another flashpoint for China as its trade negotiators head to Washington next week to resume high-level talks aimed at ending the tariff war between the world's two biggest economies.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pushing back on House Democrats' attempt to take depositions from State Department officials as part of the impeachment inquiry. Pompeo, who was on the call in which President Donald Trump asked Ukraine's leader to investigate Democratic president frontrunner Joe Biden, tweeted he's "concerned with aspects" of House requests "that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully" agency officials.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren — who has vowed to break up Google-parent Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon if she were to become president — is actually gaining support in the tech community. Democratic donors in Silicon Valley, where many of these big technology companies are located, are looking to support Warren's 2020 campaign.
However, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is certainly not a Warren fan to break up Big Tech. In leaked audio from a July meeting, Zuckerberg said if Warren were elected president he "would bet" on a legal challenge to any break-up plan, and he added that he "would bet" on winning. Warren responded in a tweet Tuesday, saying companies like Facebook engage in "anticompetitive practices."
— For more markets and investing content check out "Squawk Pod" from the production team behind CNBC's "Squawk Box." The opening hour of "Squawk on the Street" is also a podcast.