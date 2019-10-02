Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lennar, TD Ameritrade,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

September private payrolls report shows the pace of hiring is...

Companies hired 135,000 more workers in the month, ahead of the 125,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.

Economyread more

TD Ameritrade cuts commisssions to zero, matching Schwab

Shares of TD Ameritrade continued their slide on Tuesday as the brokerage 'race to zero' quickens.

Marketsread more

The stock market comeback is another 'failure' as chart analysts...

Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

Marketsread more

Pompeo confirms he was on Trump-Ukraine call at the center of...

"I was on the phone call," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said of the interaction between Trump and Ukraine's president.

Politicsread more

Weekly mortgage refinance applications rebound 14% on tiny rate...

After a pretty rough month for mortgage rates, borrowers saw a sign of hope and pounced. A small dip in the 30-year fixed rate lit a fire under refinances.

Real Estateread more

Google rolls out updated privacy tools for YouTube, Maps

Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings.

Technologyread more

Libra member companies are planning to meet this month in...

Founding members of the Libra Association are planning to meet October 14 in Geneva.

Technologyread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures point to a sharp drop at Wednesday's open on Wall Street, which would add to Tuesday's plunge.

Marketsread more

Boris Johnson promises no checks 'at or near' the Irish border...

The U.K. leader tells his party conference that it is time to get Britain out of the European Union.

Europe Politicsread more

The biggest mall owner in the US is going online

The biggest mall owner in the U.S., Simon Property Group, is teaming up with online shopping company Rue La La's owner to launch a new kind of website. Simon has been testing...

Retailread more

Here's why decaying US airports are turning to private money

U.S. airports make most of their money from airlines, charging them for everything from landing fees, to terminal rent and fuel sales. But, with aging infrastructure, a...

Transportationread more
Markets

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere

1. Dow set to sink for a second day at Wall Street open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: People walk along Wall Street in the Financial District of Manhattan on September 03, 2019 in New York City.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a sharp drop at Wednesday's open on Wall Street, which would add to Tuesday's plunge on the first day of the fourth quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 343 points or nearly 1.3% on Tuesday, as the weakest manufacturing reading in 10 years stoked worries over the U.S. economy. Tuesday's losses, which were the worst since Aug. 23, erased the Dow's entire third-quarter gains. However, the Dow still sits only about 3% below its July all-time highs.

2. September private payrolls report shows slowing pace of hiring

Market odds on another quarter-point Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month to boost the economy moved up to nearly 64%. Whether those chances for a rate reduction go up or down could depend on two key reports this week on the labor market. The ADP's private-sector September jobs report on Wednesday showed a better-than-expected gain of 135,000 positions at U.S. companies. However, that number brought the monthly average for 2019 down to 145,000, compared to 214,000 for the same period last year. The other important jobs snapshot comes Friday with the government's September employment report.

3. China's Hong Kong problem is not going away

A police officer scuffles with a pro-China demonstrator as anti-government protesters rally at Wan Chai district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019.
Susana Vera | Reuters

There are concerns that China could take a harder line on the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong now that Beijing's 70th anniversary celebrations of the ruling communist government are over. The demonstrations in the Chinese territory began in June and have been getting increasingly violent. Hong Kong has proved to be another flashpoint for China as its trade negotiators head to Washington next week to resume high-level talks aimed at ending the tariff war between the world's two biggest economies.

4. Pompeo blasts House Democrats conducting Trump impeachment inquiry

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pushing back on House Democrats' attempt to take depositions from State Department officials as part of the impeachment inquiry. Pompeo, who was on the call in which President Donald Trump asked Ukraine's leader to investigate Democratic president frontrunner Joe Biden, tweeted he's "concerned with aspects" of House requests "that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully" agency officials.

5. Warren gains support among Silicon Valley donors but not Facebook's Zuckerberg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren — who has vowed to break up Google-parent Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon if she were to become president — is actually gaining support in the tech community. Democratic donors in Silicon Valley, where many of these big technology companies are located, are looking to support Warren's 2020 campaign.

However, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is certainly not a Warren fan to break up Big Tech. In leaked audio from a July meeting, Zuckerberg said if Warren were elected president he "would bet" on a legal challenge to any break-up plan, and he added that he "would bet" on winning. Warren responded in a tweet Tuesday, saying companies like Facebook engage in "anticompetitive practices."

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

CNBC's before the bell news roundup
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

— For more markets and investing content check out "Squawk Pod" from the production team behind CNBC's "Squawk Box." The opening hour of "Squawk on the Street" is also a podcast.