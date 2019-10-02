Bed Bath & Beyond boosts store closure estimates, says 60 stores may close by end of 2019

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Tesla misses Wall Street estimates with 97,000 vehicle deliveries...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

Here's a first look at Microsoft's folding phone and dual-screen...

Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.

'Toxic chemical fumes,' not oils, may be causing vaping illness,...

Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys blast prosecution over withholding...

Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Wednesday's drop added to Wall Street's poor start to the fourth quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond posts mixed second quarter results, making...

The company said that it "has made substantial progress toward identifying a permanent CEO" and expects that it will make an announcement soon. Steven Temares resigned from...

Apple CEO Tim Cook slams Trump's immigration policy in Supreme...

The filing shares several stories of current Apple employees who are affected by the Trump administration's move to abolish DACA.

E-Trade drops commissions on trades, joining Schwab, TD...

Retail brokerage firm E-Trade announced Thursday it will drop commission fees on online U.S. stock, ETF and options trades.

El-Erian: Fed will likely cut rates, but it won't 'materially'...

"The Fed has room to cut, but do you really want to use that now when the domestic economy is still doing well?" El-Erian said.

Retail

Bed Bath & Beyond boosts store closure estimates, says 60 stores may close by end of 2019

Jasmine Wu@jasminecwu
Key Points
  • The company said it will close approximately 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and 20 stores from its other concepts.
  • Previously, the company expected to shutter 40 stores all together. 
  • Interim CEO Mary Winston said the decision is a result of its work to optimize its fleet.
Signage is displayed outside of a Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond will close 60 stores by the end of fiscal 2019, the company announced in an earnings call Wednesday. It previously estimated it would shutter 40 stores.

Interim CEO Mary Winston said the decision is a result of its work to optimize its fleet. "With this action we are increasing the profitability of our remaining portfolio, and believe that our remaining fleet will benefit from our renewed focus on driving traffic and operating efficiency," Winston said.

The company said it will close about 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and 20 stores from its other concepts.

Also Wednesday, the company posted mixed second-quarter earnings and its tenth straight quarter of same-store sales declines. It reported adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents, topping analyst estimates of 27 cents. Sales of $2.72 billion were slightly lower than expectations of $2.752 billion.

The company has also been focused on near-term priorities to turn around its business including stabilizing sales and driving top-line growth, resetting its cost structure, reviewing and optimizing its asset base, and refining its organization structure.

Winston said the company has been making good progress on achieving its priorities. The home goods retailer also said it "has made substantial progress toward identifying a permanent CEO" and expects that it will make an announcement soon. in May, and was succeeded in the interim by Winston.

VIDEO16:1316:13
Why Bed Bath & Beyond is facing extinction
Retail