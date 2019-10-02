Credit One Bank and American Express launch new cash-back rewards credit card

Credit One Bank and American Express announced the launch of the Credit One Bank American Express Card on Wednesday. Cardholders receive unlimited 1% cash-back rewards on all purchases, in addition to a range of benefits, from shopping protection to travel coverage.

"The new Credit One Bank American Express Card offers our card members more choice and value while broadening our credit card offerings overall," Robert DeJong, chief executive officer at Credit One Bank, said in a press release.

Source: Credit One Bank

This credit card offers a variety of perks beyond cash-back rewards. Here's a sampling:

Discounts from participating merchants with Amex Offers

Early access to concert and event tickets from American Express Experiences

Retail and return protection

Extended warranty coverage

Travel accident insurance

Car rental loss and damage insurance

Keep in mind that terms apply. For more information on benefit details, you can visit americanexpress.com/us/network/creditone.

The APR is currently 19.99% to 25.99% variable and the annual fee is $0 to $95 the first year. After that, it's $0 to $99. Beware that if you receive an annual fee, it will be billed to your account when it is opened and will reduce the amount of credit you initially have. For example, if you receive a credit line of $300 and your annual fee is $95, your initial available credit will only be about $205.

Potential applicants can check their approval chances with Credit One's prequalification form, with no harm to your credit score. However, if you prequalify for the card and want to submit a formal application, your credit will be pulled.

"We look forward to partnering with Credit One Bank, one of the fastest growing issuers in the industry, to offer their customers a card with the strongest value, rewards and services of any Credit One Bank credit card," William Stredwick, senior vice president of global network services at American Express, said in a press release.

