Ford's third-quarter auto sales fall 4.9% as demand for its popular F-Series pickups weakens

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

TD Ameritrade cuts commisssions to zero, matching Schwab

Shares of TD Ameritrade continued their slide on Wednesday as the brokerage 'race to zero' quickens.

Marketsread more

September private payrolls report shows the pace of hiring is...

Companies hired 135,000 more workers in the month, ahead of the 125,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.

Economyread more

The stock market comeback is another 'failure' as chart analysts...

Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

Marketsread more

Microsoft is about to launch a bunch of new Surface products

The company is hosting its annual hardware event in New York on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Pompeo confirms he was on Trump-Ukraine call at the center of...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledges he listened in on the call between President Trump and Ukraine's president.

Politicsread more

Warren plans to unleash excessive lobbying tax if she becomes...

Warren's latest proposal is calling for an "excessive lobbying tax," which would require lobbying shops to pay a tax if they spend over $500,000 per year on influence...

2020 Electionsread more

Bank of America says the gains for the S&P 500 this year are in

Bank of America says that "ongoing trade uncertainty" and "signs of macro deterioration" will keep the S&P at its current level for the rest of the year.

Marketsread more

Ford's third-quarter sales fall 4.9% as demand for its popular...

Third-quarter U.S. vehicle sales for Ford Motor declined 4.9% from a year ago, the automaker reported on Wednesday.

Autosread more

Andrew Yang: Wealth tax floated by Sanders, Warren could be a...

"I understand the spirit of it and the intent of it. But I agree that it would be somewhere between problematic and a disaster in practice," Yang told CNBC's John Harwood.

2020 Electionsread more

Kamala Harris asks Twitter's CEO to consider suspending Trump's...

In a letter to Twitter's CEO, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Trump has violated the company's policies.

Technologyread more

Adidas CEO: Our biggest worry about the China trade war is the US...

"We're not seeing a slowdown in the manufacturing of our products," CEO Kasper Rorsted says.

Apparelread more

Former Google CEO Schmidt says he's eyeing biology for the next...

Eric Schmidt told a conference crowd that Silicon Valley is obsessed with biology because it's the perfect "marriage" with tech right now.

Technologyread more
Autos

Ford's third-quarter auto sales fall 4.9% as demand for its popular F-Series pickups weakens

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
People walk by a Ford Escape SUV displayed during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China, April 16, 2019.
Aly Song | Reuters

DETROIT - U.S. vehicle sales for Ford Motor declined 4.9% during the third quarter from a year ago as demand for the company's best-selling F-Series pickup started to wane, the automaker said Wednesday.

An 8.8% increase in the Dearborn automaker's truck and van sales the past three months wasn't enough to offset a 10.5% decrease in SUV sales and a 29.5% drop in cars.

Ford sold 580,251 vehicles in the third quarter compared to 609,934 a year ago. The Ford brand was down 5.6%, while the company's Lincoln luxury brand increased sales 11.7%

Ford's shares fell by more than 4% in morning trading Wednesday after opening at $8.85.

Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday said its third-quarter sales were level from a year ago.

Sales of Ford's highly-profitable F-Series pickup line tumbled 6% in the quarter, dragging the truck's sales during the first nine months of the year down 2.4% as the company competes against newer models from crosstown rivals Fiat Chrysler and General Motors.

"Our truck, van and commercial business continued to be strong in the third quarter, with record van sales and continued F-Series sales leadership," Mark LaNeve, Ford's vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, said in a press release announcing the sales results.

LaNeve called this year a "transitional one" for the company as Ford moves its lineup away from passenger cars to new or redesigned trucks, crossovers and SUVs.

Ford sold 1.8 million vehicles during the first nine months of the year, a 3.5% decline from the same time last year.