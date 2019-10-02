Jim Cramer says his favorite indicator 'isn't down enough for me to turn positive'

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.Autosread more
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.Politicsread more
Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...Health and Scienceread more
Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...Technologyread more
Wednesday's drop added to Wall Street's poor start to the fourth quarter.Marketsread more
The company said it will close approximately 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and 20 stores from its other concepts.Retailread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that investors should continue to practice patience, wait for the stock market to fall into oversold territory and prepare to find points of entry into weakness.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its second-consecutive triple-point decline during the session, falling 1.86% for a 494 point drop, as stocks sold off on concerns that a recession is looming. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also shed less than 2% in value.
The "Mad Money" host, who has yet to be convinced that a recession is inevitable, turned to his favorite overbought/oversold gauge in the S&P's proprietary short-range oscillator to make his investment case. Last month he said that stocks were "way overbought" based on an eight-point read on the indicator.
Anything above five means stocks have run too far, he added.
"The oscillator still isn't down enough for me to turn positive. So find some stocks that can work in this environment and pick at them slowly," Cramer argued. "Beyond that, stay patient, be optimistic for once" and wait for a better moment.
The major averages all posted their worst trading days since late August, but Cramer expects that more selling is ahead. However, the investment guru said there are investible parts in the market. In the meantime, he suggested that grocery store equities like Walmart, Target and Dollar Tree are worth playing on the way down because "everyone has to eat."
Cramer said he puts his trust in the aforementioned oscillator because it can hold true, despite the unanticipated positive or negative headlines that can sway the market in one way or another. The S&P 500 is down more than 2.3%, or nearly 70 points, since the host said stocks were overbought Sept. 12.
Since then, "I had no idea that this Ukraine story would break and the Democrats would decide to go for impeachment" and that "the ISM purchasing manager's index would plunge into recession territory," among other recent news that had a negative impact on stocks, Cramer said.
"For now, we wait," the host said. "After a market becomes overbought, you wait until it gets oversold, then you pounce."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com