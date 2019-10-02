Jim Cramer says his favorite indicator 'isn't down enough for me to turn positive'

Skip Navigation
The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Marketsread more

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Politicsread more

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Market Insiderread more

Tesla delivers a record 97,000 vehicles in third quarter, missing...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

Autosread more

Here's a first look at Microsoft's folding phone and dual-screen...

Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Bed Bath &...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.

Market Insiderread more

These charts show why this is the most critical time for Trump's...

President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.

Politicsread more

'Toxic chemical fumes,' not oils, may be causing vaping illness,...

Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...

Health and Scienceread more

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys blast prosecution over withholding...

Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...

Technologyread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Wednesday's drop added to Wall Street's poor start to the fourth quarter.

Marketsread more

Bed Bath & Beyond boosts store closure estimates, says 60 stores...

The company said it will close approximately 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and 20 stores from its other concepts.

Retailread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook slams Trump's immigration policy in Supreme...

The filing shares several stories of current Apple employees who are affected by the Trump administration's move to abolish DACA.

Technologyread more
Mad Money

Jim Cramer says his favorite indicator 'isn't down enough for me to turn positive'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "The oscillator still isn't down enough for me to turn positive. So find some stocks that can work in this environment and pick at them slowly," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • The "Mad Money" host explains why he uses the S&P's proprietary short-range oscillator to determine when the stock market is overbought or oversold in order to decide whether to buy or sell holdings.
  • "After a market becomes overbought, you wait until it gets oversold, then you pounce," he says.
VIDEO2:2202:22
Cramer's favorite indicator isn't down enough for him to turn positive
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that investors should continue to practice patience, wait for the stock market to fall into oversold territory and prepare to find points of entry into weakness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its second-consecutive triple-point decline during the session, falling 1.86% for a 494 point drop, as stocks sold off on concerns that a recession is looming. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also shed less than 2% in value.

The "Mad Money" host, who has yet to be convinced that a recession is inevitable, turned to his favorite overbought/oversold gauge in the S&P's proprietary short-range oscillator to make his investment case. Last month he said that stocks were "way overbought" based on an eight-point read on the indicator.

Anything above five means stocks have run too far, he added.

"The oscillator still isn't down enough for me to turn positive. So find some stocks that can work in this environment and pick at them slowly," Cramer argued. "Beyond that, stay patient, be optimistic for once" and wait for a better moment.

The major averages all posted their worst trading days since late August, but Cramer expects that more selling is ahead. However, the investment guru said there are investible parts in the market. In the meantime, he suggested that grocery store equities like Walmart, Target and Dollar Tree are worth playing on the way down because "everyone has to eat."

Cramer said he puts his trust in the aforementioned oscillator because it can hold true, despite the unanticipated positive or negative headlines that can sway the market in one way or another. The S&P 500 is down more than 2.3%, or nearly 70 points, since the host said stocks were overbought Sept. 12.

Since then, "I had no idea that this Ukraine story would break and the Democrats would decide to go for impeachment" and that "the ISM purchasing manager's index would plunge into recession territory," among other recent news that had a negative impact on stocks, Cramer said.

"For now, we wait," the host said. "After a market becomes overbought, you wait until it gets oversold, then you pounce."

VIDEO12:5112:51
Jim Cramer says his favorite indicator 'isn't down enough for me to turn positive'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

