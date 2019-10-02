Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Thursday

Here are the most important things to know about Thursday before you hit the door.

Investors will be holding their breath for a read on the health of the services sector, as fears of a looming economic recession weigh on markets.The stock market got knocked on Tuesday when data showed the weakest manufacturing activity in a decade and the sell-off continued on Wednesday. If this figure Thursday shows the economic weakness has spread to the consumer, investors could be in trouble.

The Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing economic reading will be released at 9 a.m. and economists forecast a 55.3 figure, down from 56.4 in August. A reading below 50 signals contraction.

"To be sure, the contraction in manufacturing needn't mean the whole US economy slips into recession," said UBS's global chief investment strategist in a note to clients. "Manufacturing represents only around 10% of the US economy. Service sector sentiment remains robust."