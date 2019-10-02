Microsoft shows off Surface Neo, a two-screened laptop

Microsoft on Wednesday showed off a brand new type of device, a two-screened foldable laptop called the Surface Neo.

The product will be ready next holiday season, Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief product officer, said at a company event in New York on Wednesday.

Although Microsoft is arguably most well known for its software like Windows and Office, it's been making hardware since 1980. In the most recent fiscal year devices produced less than 5% of Microsoft's total revenue, at $6.1 billion, up about 19% from the same period one year earlier.

Since 2012, Microsoft's Surface brand -- from the little Surface Go to the elaborate Surface Studio desktop -- has inspired new types of computers from the likes of Dell, HP and Lenovo. They haven't become universal hits, though, in the same way that Apple's iPhone has.