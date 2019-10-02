Pelosi says Democrats are 'making progress' on the USMCA

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference in the House Studio of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on October 2, 2019.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday that Democrats are "making progress" on the trilateral trade deal with Mexico and Canada, known as USMCA, but need more assurances before they can approve the agreement.

"We want to be sure that as we go forward, we are strengthening America's working families and our farmers who are very affected by this," Pelosi said at a news conference alongside House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"We're on a path to yes," Pelosi told reporters, while cautioning that "we can't be there yet" on questions of enforceability.

Trump, who was apparently watching Pelosi on television, quickly tweeted out a heated reply that accused her of being disingenuous about her desire to move forward on the legislation.

"Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either," Trump tweeted.

"It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!"

The Democratic leader noted that House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., had proposed a counteroffer last week in USMCA talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

"When we can arrive at a place where not only do we have our issues addressed, but that we have enforceability that will make it real for America's families and farmers, then we can go down that path," Pelosi said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.