Russian energy minister ridicules Rick Perry's idea of US 'freedom gas'

The Arctic tanker Christophe de Margerie operated by Sovcomflot loading liquefied natural gas at the Yamal LNG plant in the port of Sabetta by the western coast of the Gulf of Ob, the Kara Sea.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak accused the U.S. of weaponizing liquefied natural gas (LNG) — gas which is super-cooled to liquid form — in an attempt to derail Moscow's economic ties to Western Europe.

Speaking at an energy conference in the Russian capital on Wednesday, Novak said that when it comes to exporting LNG to Europe, Washington did not appear to be prepared to allow for the development of market competition.

He also criticized the U.S. for considering sanctions on companies and individuals involved in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project linking Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

"They use gas as a weapon and they do it on the other side of the Atlantic," Novak said, referring to the world's largest economy.

The U.S. Department of Energy was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday morning.