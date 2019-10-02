Skip Navigation
Politics

Watch: Trump holds joint press conference after raging against Democrats, impeachment inquiry

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to participate in a joint press conference at the White House on Wednesday with President Sauli Niinisto of Finland.

The joint presser followed a morning of furious tweets from Trump about the ongoing impeachment inquiry announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last week.

After Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., took questions about the impeachment inquiry at a news conference Wednesday morning, Trump accused Democrats of "wasting everyone's time and energy on BULLSHIT."

In a lengthy rant ahead of a meeting with Niinisto, Trump slammed the House committee leader for his treatment of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying Schiff "couldn't carry his blank strap," appearing to reference a jock strap. Pompeo confirmed earlier Wednesday that he was on the call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that is now at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

He "should resign in disgrace, by the way," Trump added, after again suggesting "shifty" Schiff committed treason.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday announced plans to issue a subpoena to the White House for documents related to Ukraine as part of the impeachment inquiry.

