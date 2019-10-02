Watch: Trump holds joint press conference after raging against Democrats, impeachment inquiry

Stocks fell, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.US Marketsread more
One of the market's most important players is losing its mojo.Marketsread more
Trump was set to participate in a joint press conference at the White House on Wednesday with President Sauli Niinisto of Finland.Politicsread more
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.Technologyread more
They may be wealthy on paper, but employees often can't access that windfall without a liquidity event like an IPO.Financeread more
Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Duo at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.Technologyread more
For major companies across the world, trillions of dollars are at stake as climate change threatens to disrupt their supply chains.Environmentread more
To continue her efforts of creating a more gender equal society, the philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday that she will...Closing The Gapread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders cancels all appearances until further notice after he suffered chest pain and doctors inserted two stents for artery blockage.2020 Electionsread more
House Democrats are investigating Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Joe Biden is a leading...Politicsread more
Benchmark Capital General Partner Bill Gurley organized a meeting of private companies to advocate the direct listing model over the IPO.Technologyread more
[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump is set to participate in a joint press conference at the White House on Wednesday with President Sauli Niinisto of Finland.
The joint presser followed a morning of furious tweets from Trump about the ongoing impeachment inquiry announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., last week.
After Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., took questions about the impeachment inquiry at a news conference Wednesday morning, Trump accused Democrats of "wasting everyone's time and energy on BULLSHIT."
In a lengthy rant ahead of a meeting with Niinisto, Trump slammed the House committee leader for his treatment of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying Schiff "couldn't carry his blank strap," appearing to reference a jock strap. Pompeo confirmed earlier Wednesday that he was on the call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that is now at the center of the impeachment inquiry.
He "should resign in disgrace, by the way," Trump added, after again suggesting "shifty" Schiff committed treason.
The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday announced plans to issue a subpoena to the White House for documents related to Ukraine as part of the impeachment inquiry.