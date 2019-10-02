Billionaire Mark Cuban: 'I hate meetings'—here's what he does instead to boost productivity

"Shark Tank" judge and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban appreciates efficiency. That's part of the reason you'll rarely find him in a boardroom.

"I hate meetings," he said on an 2019 episode of GQ's "Actually Me." "Nobody likes meetings except the people who bring the doughnuts and the people who love to talk about their kids."

Oftentimes, they're a productivity killer, Cuban says. Half the time is wasted talking about "all this nonsense that has nothing to do with getting the job done," he added.

Rather than taking meetings, Cuban prefers to do most of his business over email to save time. Plus, it provides a paper trail. "I want to do everything via email because that allows me to go back and look something up," he said. "I can go back and search it five years, 10 years, 20 years [from now]. I've got emails that are 25 years old."

The self-made billionaire has been consistent with his stance on meetings. When asked about his "secret life hack" in a 2016 Thrive Global Q&A, he said: "No meetings or phone calls unless I'm picking up a check. Everything is email. … Saves me hours and hours every day."

He's not the only billionaire who avoids meetings. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk isn't a fan and has said that meetings are what happens when people aren't working.

"Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time," Musk said in a 2018 letter to Tesla employees. "Please get [out] of all large meetings, unless you're certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short."

And don't be afraid to leave one if you're not contributing, he said: "Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren't adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time."