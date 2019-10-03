Boris Johnson's new Brexit offer now faces crucial test in Brussels

Brexit is now hanging in the balance after the U.K. government submitted last-ditch proposals to the EU as the departure date of October 31 fast approaches.

The proposals involved new plans to get around the so-far intractable issue of the Irish "backstop" designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland. The new proposals would see would see Northern Ireland (a part of the U.K.) stay in the European single market for goods but leave the customs union. This would mean customs checks would take place but these would be away from the border, according to the U.K. government.

The EU cautiously welcomed some of the proposals but said more work needed to be done on other parts of the plans, such as substantive customs rules, Reuters reported. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Junker said Wednesday that he welcomed the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "determination to advance Brexit talks."

Johnson presented the proposals to a fractious U.K. Parliament on Thursday, telling the lower chamber that they were a compromise that achieved a deal and honored the referendum result.

"They do not deliver everything that we would have wished. They do represent a compromise," Johnson said. "But to remain a prisoner of existing positions is to become a cause of deadlock rather than breakthrough." He said the government had "made a genuine attempt to bridge the chasm, to reconcile the apparently irreconcilable. And to go the extra mile as time runs short."

Sterling was trading higher against the dollar, at $1.2315, following the speech.