Did Microsoft change the hardware game?

Jonathan Kim
Jon Fortt@jonfortt
Microsoft's dual-screen Surface: Winner? | Fortt Knox
Fortt Knox

Microsoft came out with major announcements this week, and possibly its biggest hardware risks since Xbox.

The Surface Neo, which has two screens with a hinge in between, is coming next year. Plus, the Surface Pro X, is arguably the first ARM-based computer to run full Windows 10.

Has Microsoft changed the game here? Or are these cool gadgets that won't really sell?

Jon Fortt breaks down all of Microsoft's big announcements with hardware expert Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

Fortt Knox is a weekly podcast from CNBC anchor Jon Fortt. Previous episodes of the program can be found here.