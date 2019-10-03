Zuckerberg on Sanders' no-billionaires plan: 'At some level, no one deserves to have that much money'

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.Health and Scienceread more
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.Health and Scienceread more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday publicly live streamed a Q&A session with his employees after recordings from a similar meeting in July were leaked and published...Technologyread more
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.Marketsread more
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky brought up the missiles in the July 25 phone call with President Donald Trump that led Democrats to kick off an impeachment inquiry last...Politicsread more
If stocks drop after the September nonfarm payroll report is released, here are some stocks investors can play, says Jim Cramer.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The latest update is the clearest depiction of how Google is thinking of "ambient computing," which the company describes as using computing without feeling tied to a physical...Technologyread more
Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."Politicsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
At SynBioBeta, entrepreneurs making plant-based foods and genetically engineered bacteria rallied to promote the idea that it's biology's century.Technologyread more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday publicly live streamed a Q&A session with his employees after recordings from a similar meeting in July were leaked and published earlier this week.
"At this point I do such a bad job at interviews that what do we have to lose," Zuckerberg said during the live stream.
Zuckerberg said in a post that he thought "it would be good to show everyone what these Q&As are like."
The Verge on Tuesday published audio and transcripts from similar Q&A sessions on Tuesday. In his speech Thursday, Zuckerberg said he stands by all the content in that recording.
In that earlier audio recording published earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg blasted Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plan to break up the company. He also explains why he refused to testify in front of various governments around the world and lays out his plan to squash TikTok, an upstart social media app.
During the live stream on Thursday, Zuckerberg said "we think it was an intern" who leaked the previous recording "because it was an intern Q&A."
Asked his response to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' comment that billionaires should not exist, Zuckerberg responded "at some level, no one deserves to have that much money."
"Is it fair that a group of wealthy people get to choose which science projects get worked on? I don't know," Zuckerberg said. "At some level it's not fair, but it may be optimal or better than the alternative."
Asked by a Facebook employee how he plans to stay impartial to comments by Warren about the social network, Zuckerberg joked "let's try not to antagonize her further." He reiterated that he thought that Warren's pledge to break up Facebook meant she'd probably at least try to do so if she's elected, and vowed again to fight it.
Zuckerberg also said that more than 80% of the people using the company's new Facebook Dating service come back week-over-week, but he declined to share a precise number of users because the Q&A was being broadcast.
Zuckerberg said that Facebook is now primarily growing its workforce through new employees outside of the company's presence in the San Francisco Bay Area.
"The housing prices are way up, the traffic is bad. There's a lot that we are trying to do to help build more housing and alleviate traffic constraints, but for the near term it's going to be building up those other hubs," Zuckerberg said.
-- This story is developing, check back for updates.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off