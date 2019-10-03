Zuckerberg on Sanders' no-billionaires plan: 'At some level, no one deserves to have that much money'

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves a meeting with Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) in his office on Capitol Hill on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Zuckerberg is making the rounds with various lawmakers in Washington today.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday publicly live streamed a Q&A session with his employees after recordings from a similar meeting in July were leaked and published earlier this week.

"At this point I do such a bad job at interviews that what do we have to lose," Zuckerberg said during the live stream.

Zuckerberg said in a post that he thought "it would be good to show everyone what these Q&As are like."

The Verge on Tuesday published audio and transcripts from similar Q&A sessions on Tuesday. In his speech Thursday, Zuckerberg said he stands by all the content in that recording.

In that earlier audio recording published earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg blasted Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plan to break up the company. He also explains why he refused to testify in front of various governments around the world and lays out his plan to squash TikTok, an upstart social media app.

During the live stream on Thursday, Zuckerberg said "we think it was an intern" who leaked the previous recording "because it was an intern Q&A."

Asked his response to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' comment that billionaires should not exist, Zuckerberg responded "at some level, no one deserves to have that much money."

"Is it fair that a group of wealthy people get to choose which science projects get worked on? I don't know," Zuckerberg said. "At some level it's not fair, but it may be optimal or better than the alternative."

Asked by a Facebook employee how he plans to stay impartial to comments by Warren about the social network, Zuckerberg joked "let's try not to antagonize her further." He reiterated that he thought that Warren's pledge to break up Facebook meant she'd probably at least try to do so if she's elected, and vowed again to fight it.

Zuckerberg also said that more than 80% of the people using the company's new Facebook Dating service come back week-over-week, but he declined to share a precise number of users because the Q&A was being broadcast.

Zuckerberg said that Facebook is now primarily growing its workforce through new employees outside of the company's presence in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"The housing prices are way up, the traffic is bad. There's a lot that we are trying to do to help build more housing and alleviate traffic constraints, but for the near term it's going to be building up those other hubs," Zuckerberg said.

-- This story is developing, check back for updates.

