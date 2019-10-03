Facebook launches Instagram Threads, its latest attempt to clone Snapchat

TOPSHOT - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening keynote introducing new Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram privacy features at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on April 30, 2019. - Got a crush on another Facebook user? The social network will help you connect, as part of a revamp unveiled Tuesday that aims to foster real-world relationships and make the platform a more intimate place for small groups of friends.

Facebook on Thursday announced the launch of Threads, a new messaging app for Instagram users. The app will be available for iPhone and Android and should be hitting app stores later in the day.

Threads is a camera-focused app that allows Instagram users to share their status or quickly send photos and videos to people they've added to their list of close friends.

"For your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you're doing and how you're feeling through photos and videos," the company said in a blog post. "That's why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space."