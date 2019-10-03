Facebook launches Instagram Threads, its latest attempt to clone Snapchat

Stocks rose, recovering from steep losses as expectations for the Fed to further ease monetary policy assuaged concerns over the U.S. economy.US Marketsread more
Despite the impeachment inquiry, Trump presses Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden and his son.
Uber's failed IPO changed investor sentiment in the market from fantasy valuation back to profitability.
Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.
The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a recession as global growth slows and tariffs put a dent in business plans to expand.
A rate cut by the Fed later this month seems almost a done deal to traders after disappointing services reading fueled recession fears.
The suit comes as Robert De Niro is starring in two big new movies, "Joker" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman."
The yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in more than two years after a weaker print on the services sector.
The announcement comes as Google and others face mounting antitrust probes into their businesses.
Microsoft's Surface launched the era of 2-in-1 computers. The Surface Neo is the company's next bet to build the future of Windows.
Facebook announces the launch of Threads, a new messaging app for Instagram users.
Facebook on Thursday announced the launch of Threads, a new messaging app for Instagram users. The app will be available for iPhone and Android and should be hitting app stores later in the day.
Threads is a camera-focused app that allows Instagram users to share their status or quickly send photos and videos to people they've added to their list of close friends.
"For your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you're doing and how you're feeling through photos and videos," the company said in a blog post. "That's why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space."
The app borrows several elements from Facebook competitor Snap, whose Snapchat app focuses usage on sending photos and videos through private messages. Threads was first reported by The Verge in August. Snap shares fell in reaction to Facebook's announcement Thursday afternoon. They were down as much as 7%.
This isn't the first time Facebook has launched a Snapchat clone or a spinoff Instagram messaging app.
In 2012, Facebook launched an app called Poke that mimicked Snapchat, and it did it again in 2014 with an app called Slingshot. Neither app took off. Facebook tried once again in 2017 with Direct, a spinoff Instagram app focused on messaging that the company announced plans in May to shut it down.
