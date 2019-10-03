FTC opens inquiry into e-cigarette industry's marketing practices

Stocks rose, recovering from steep losses as expectations for the Fed to further ease monetary policy assuaged concerns over the U.S. economy.US Marketsread more
Despite the impeachment inquiry, Trump presses Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden and his son.Politicsread more
Uber's failed IPO changed investor sentiment in the market from fantasy valuation back to profitability.Marketsread more
Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a recession as global growth slows and tariffs put a dent in business plans to expand.Economyread more
A rate cut by the Fed later this month seems almost a done deal to traders after disappointing services reading fueled recession fears.Marketsread more
The suit comes as Robert De Niro is starring in two big new movies, "Joker" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman."Entertainmentread more
The yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in more than two years after a weaker print on the services sector.Bondsread more
The announcement comes as Google and others face mounting antitrust probes into their businesses.Technologyread more
Microsoft's Surface launched the era of 2-in-1 computers. The Surface Neo is the company's next bet to build the future of Windows.Technologyread more
Facebook announces the launch of Threads, a new messaging app for Instagram users.Technologyread more
The Federal Trade Commission has opened a new inquiry looking at the marketing practices of six major e-cigarette manufacturers, ordering them to turn over reams of data by Jan. 2, the agency announced Thursday.
The commission is requiring the companies — Juul Labs, RJ Reynolds Vapor Company, NJOY LLC, Nu Mark, Logic Technology Development and Fontem US — to compile and submit special reports that includes data "concerning the sales, practices, and methods of advertising" their vaping products from 2015 through 2018, according to a press release.
The agency is also looking at the companies' social media campaigns, including how they identified and tracked followers, tools they used to curb exposure to minors and their use of celebrities or social media influencers to promote their merchandise, according to a copy of the order sent to the companies on Aug. 29.
The FTC said it's using the information to compile a study, similar to reports its released on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.
Ths is a developing story. Check back for updates.