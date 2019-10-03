FTC opens inquiry into e-cigarette industry's marketing practices

The Federal Trade Commission has opened a new inquiry looking at the marketing practices of six major e-cigarette manufacturers, ordering them to turn over reams of data by Jan. 2, the agency announced Thursday.

The commission is requiring the companies — Juul Labs, RJ Reynolds Vapor Company, NJOY LLC, Nu Mark, Logic Technology Development and Fontem US — to compile and submit special reports that includes data "concerning the sales, practices, and methods of advertising" their vaping products from 2015 through 2018, according to a press release.

The agency is also looking at the companies' social media campaigns, including how they identified and tracked followers, tools they used to curb exposure to minors and their use of celebrities or social media influencers to promote their merchandise, according to a copy of the order sent to the companies on Aug. 29.

The FTC said it's using the information to compile a study, similar to reports its released on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.

Ths is a developing story. Check back for updates.