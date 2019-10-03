This is the most unaffordable city in the world to buy a home

Housing prices in Paris, Hong Kong and Vancouver have increased by 150% since 2000, according to UBS's 2019 Global Real Estate Bubble Index. The median price-to-income ratio now stands at seven, compared to five a decade ago.

UBS's report tracks the risk of property price bubbles in global cities. It also looks at the cost of living around the world, and where professionals "need to work the longest" to afford an apartment in their city. And while cities across the world are seeing sky-high real estate prices, Hong Kong stands above them all: There, a worker earning twice the city's average income "would struggle to afford" to buy a 650-square-foot apartment.

"Prices have outpaced incomes by far in recent years," reads the report, and that could pose an existential threat for the cities themselves. "If employees cannot afford an apartment with reasonable access to the local job market, the attractiveness and growth prospects of the city in question drop."

Some good news, at least for buyers: The report notes that average price growth has paused for the first time since 2012.

Here's how long it takes the average skilled worker to buy a 650-square-foot apartment in some of the biggest cities in the world, according to UBS.