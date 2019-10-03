Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to step down

The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.World Economyread more
U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
Gold prices could surge to as high as $2,000 per ounce next year, according to David Roche of Independent Strategy.Futures & Commoditiesread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.Autosread more
Amid escalating violent clashes between the police and demonstrators, businesses have been hit and social order has been disrupted.China Politicsread more
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.Technologyread more
China's hog herd fell by half in the first eight months of 2019 due to a devastating outbreak of African swine fever and will likely shrink by 55% by the end of the year,...Livestockread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.Politicsread more
Imperial Brands Plc Chief Executive Officer Alison Cooper will step down once a replacement is found, the maker of Winston and Gauloises cigarettes announced on Thursday.
The departure of Cooper, who has led the company for nine years, comes days after it issued a full-year profit warning blaming the U.S. regulatory crackdown on vaping.
Cooper is one of just five female CEOs among Britain's top 100 listed companies.
In July the company announced that it would drop its 10% dividend growth target from next year to focus on developing its e-cigarette portfolio as traditional smoking wanes.
This added to investor woes as stocks such as Imperial have historically been sought after for their high earnings and dividend payments.
While the search for a successor continues, Cooper will focus on driving the performance of the business, including the asset divestment program, from which the company expects to realize proceeds of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) by May 2020, the company said in a statement.
Cooper's departure is the second high profile exit for the company this year.
It announced in February that Chairman Mark Williamson would step down once a successor was found citing new British guidelines on the length of board chair tenures.