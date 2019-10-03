Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says India needs to take 'decisive action' for a trade deal with the US

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.Autosread more
PepsiCo says it expects to meet or exceed its 2019 outlook for organic revenue growth.Food & Beverageread more
U.S. stock futures point to a lower open on Wall Street, after the Dow's two-day plunge of more than 800 points.Marketsread more
As the energy sector struggles to stay positive for the year, solar stocks are a bright spot as demand for renewable energy increases.Investingread more
The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.World Economyread more
The predictions for "Joker" have been all over the map, with some foreseeing the flick taking in just $50 million during its opening while others have called for a debut in...Entertainmentread more
Auto stocks are in reverse, and technical analyst Mark Newton says Ford could fall even further before reaching a bottom.Trading Nationread more
NEW DELHI—The United States and India can reach a trade agreement quickly if New Delhi takes strong, decisive actions, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.
"We do think that there's no structural reason why there can't be (a deal) pretty quickly," Ross said on a panel at the India Economic Summit in New Delhi. He is set to meet one-on-one with India's minister for railways and commerce, Piyush Goyal, with whom he also shared the stage at the event.
"We each know the other's issues, we have for quite some little while," Ross said, adding that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive victory in the parliamentary elections earlier this year, the Indian leader has "a very clear strong position in the parliament, (and it) should be a lot easier to take decisive action."
Washington and New Delhi have been locked in a trade dispute for months. For its part, the U.S. removed India from the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) earlier this year, citing unequal access to the Indian market—the program, in place since the 1970s and aimed at developing nations, allowed India to export many of its goods into the U.S. market without tariffs.
India responded by imposing retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. products, including almonds, apples, and walnuts.
On the trade front, one of the main focus for President Donald Trump's administration has been to reduce trade deficits with countries and that included renegotiating some of the existing trade agreements. Washington is also engaged in protracted trade war with Beijing—both countries have applied tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods, which has created global uncertainty and dampened economic outlook.
Ross explained that while the focus is on reducing trade deficit, the U.S. will not stand for unfair trade practices even if they result in smaller deficits. "We believe that most of the things we're requesting, particularly of India, would not only help U.S. vis-a-vis India, we think a lot of them would help India itself."
A trade deal between the two countries was being speculated during Modi's latest visit to the U.S., where he and Trump shared the stage at a massive rally.
In his meeting on Thursday with Goyal, Ross said he will discuss ways South Asia's largest economy can take advantage of the ongoing trade tensions with China.
One area of contention between the two countries is in India's e-commerce sector, where in February, the government shook up regulations that affected giants like Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart. Those companies were forced to change their business structure in order to comply with the new rules that were aimed at discouraging steep discounts to consumers. India has also restricted foreign direct investment in multi-brand retailers.
Those moves are meant to protect small retailers, Goyal said on the panel.
He explained his government does not change rules midway and that it provides "a very stable and predictable regulatory framework and where we find that there are concerns, we normally try to have a dialogue."
Ross said those changes likely dented Amazon's willingness to invest more in its India business. "It probably would have spent a lot more in India, if it didn't feel that there was a diminution in growth due to some of those policies," he said, adding that India needs to figure out how to balance protecting small businesses without restricting the larger ones.