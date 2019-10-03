Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says India needs to take 'decisive action' for a trade deal with the US

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross testifies during the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on the census on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

NEW DELHI—The United States and India can reach a trade agreement quickly if New Delhi takes strong, decisive actions, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.

"We do think that there's no structural reason why there can't be (a deal) pretty quickly," Ross said on a panel at the India Economic Summit in New Delhi. He is set to meet one-on-one with India's minister for railways and commerce, Piyush Goyal, with whom he also shared the stage at the event.

"We each know the other's issues, we have for quite some little while," Ross said, adding that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive victory in the parliamentary elections earlier this year, the Indian leader has "a very clear strong position in the parliament, (and it) should be a lot easier to take decisive action."

Washington and New Delhi have been locked in a trade dispute for months. For its part, the U.S. removed India from the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) earlier this year, citing unequal access to the Indian market—the program, in place since the 1970s and aimed at developing nations, allowed India to export many of its goods into the U.S. market without tariffs.

India responded by imposing retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. products, including almonds, apples, and walnuts.

On the trade front, one of the main focus for President Donald Trump's administration has been to reduce trade deficits with countries and that included renegotiating some of the existing trade agreements. Washington is also engaged in protracted trade war with Beijing—both countries have applied tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods, which has created global uncertainty and dampened economic outlook.

Ross explained that while the focus is on reducing trade deficit, the U.S. will not stand for unfair trade practices even if they result in smaller deficits. "We believe that most of the things we're requesting, particularly of India, would not only help U.S. vis-a-vis India, we think a lot of them would help India itself."

A trade deal between the two countries was being speculated during Modi's latest visit to the U.S., where he and Trump shared the stage at a massive rally.

In his meeting on Thursday with Goyal, Ross said he will discuss ways South Asia's largest economy can take advantage of the ongoing trade tensions with China.