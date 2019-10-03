No Defense officials were on Ukraine call at center of Trump impeachment probe, Pentagon says

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.Health and Scienceread more
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.Health and Scienceread more
Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."Politicsread more
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.Marketsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
We'll get the government's latest jobs report, Sec. Pompeo's subpoena deadline and speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials.Marketsread more
"I even think the president has recognized it's not cost effective to push the tariff anymore," former Fed governor Larry Lindsey says.US Economyread more
As the United Auto Workers and GM continue negotiations to potentially end an 18-day strike against the automaker, the head of the union's Ford Motor unit says "significant...Autosread more
Trump suggested pharmaceutical companies could be helping to drive "the hoax," what he calls the House's impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
United Airlines is increasing its pilot recruiting as it faces a race to fill cockpits as half its current pilots face mandatory retirement age.Airlinesread more
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said Thursday there were no Defense Department officials listening to President Donald Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"No, there were none," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said when asked about the call that helped trigger a probe into whether Trump should be impeached.
"To my knowledge, no one from the Department of Defense was on that call. I specifically asked the secretary of Defense that question, and he was not on that call," Hoffman added. Mark Esper was sworn in as Defense secretary two days before the call.
House Democrats last week officially launched an impeachment probe into Trump that is based on a whistleblower complaint raising concerns about Trump's call with the Ukrainian president. In that call, Trump asked whether Ukraine could "look into" unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing against former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter.
The top U.S. general for NATO also said Thursday that he had not had any conversations in regard to Ukrainian funds.
"Zero conversations," U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, the nation's top general in Europe, told reporters at the Pentagon. "What I have had conversations about is, over the course of the last three months, all of the activities that we have embraced from a U.S. perspective and from a NATO perspective to help the Ukraine military defend themselves."
"My sense is, with the glide path that we are currently on, the aggressive NATO and U.S. engagements from a military training team perspective to help secure the sovereignty of Ukraine has us on a positive trajectory with respect to the security disposition in Ukraine," Wolters added.
The Pentagon denials came the same day the State Department approved a potential U.S. sale of $39.2 million in Javelin missiles and equipment to Ukraine. Zelensky brought up Javelin missiles during his July 25 call with Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he was on the call.