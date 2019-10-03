PepsiCo stock jumps 3% on earnings and revenue beat

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.Autosread more
PepsiCo said that it expects to meet or exceed its 2019 outlook for organic revenue growth.Food & Beverageread more
The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.World Economyread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
Gold prices could surge to as high as $2,000 per ounce next year, according to David Roche of Independent Strategy.Futures & Commoditiesread more
Industrials have been crushed this week, but Oppenheimer's Ari Wald says this corner of the sector still looks safe.Trading Nationread more
Amid escalating violent clashes between the police and demonstrators, businesses have been hit and social order has been disrupted.China Politicsread more
Short-term home rental company Airbnb is set to hire Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as joint lead advisers on its planned stock market flotation next year.Financeread more
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.Technologyread more
PepsiCo on Thursday announced quarterly earnings and revenue that topped expectations.
Shares of the food and beverage giant jumped 3% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
Pepsi reported fiscal third quarter net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.49 per share, down from $2.5 billion, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, restructuring charges and other items, Pepsi earned $1.56 per share, topping the $1.50 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Net sales rose 4.3% to $17.19 billion, topping expectations of $16.93 billion. Frito Lay North America, which includes brands like Cheetos and Doritos, saw revenue growth of 5.5%. Its North American beverage business also performed well, with 3.5% revenue growth.
Organic revenue also grew by 4.3% during the quarter.
"Given our performance year-to-date, we now expect to meet or exceed our full-year organic revenue growth target of 4%," CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.
The company reaffirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2019. It expects adjusted earnings per share, assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates, to decline by 1%.