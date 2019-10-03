Skip Navigation
Gwen Stefani sold her Beverly Hills mansion for $21.65 million — take a look inside

Life

Gwen Stefani, star of "The Voice" on NBC, sold her Beverly Hills, California estate for $21.65 million.

Stefani first listed the home in 2017 for $35 million, according to Realtor.com, but reduced the price to $25 million earlier this year. She originally purchased the home with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale for $13.25 million in 2006.

Built in 1998 and renovated in 2003, the 15,018-square-foot estate has seven bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms.

Take a look inside.

Stefani is known for her bold style, which can also be seen in the home. "The entire style of the house is a visual delight," the co-listing by Craig Knizek of The Agency and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, says. "It's a cozy and homey Museum of Modern Art."

A black-and-white foyer leads to a living and dining room, separated in the center by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

TheAgencyRe.com

Geometric designs are consistent throughout the home, along with bright, neon colors and accents of stone.

The master suite has a dressing room and master bathroom.

The home also has a theater room.

Outside there is a guest house, pool and tennis court.

Stefani is best known as the lead singer in the band No Doubt, and has won three Grammys.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.

