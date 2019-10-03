Rich students get better SAT scores—here's why

Today, most colleges and universities require that applicants a standardized test, such as the SAT or the ACT, as part of applying. As a result, roughly 2 million students in the U.S. take the SAT each year, hoping for a score high enough to earn them admission to their target school.

But in the wake of the Varsity Blues scandal, many are questioning the advantages that wealthy students benefit from throughout the college application process, including the advantages they enjoy around standardized testing.

The scandal centered on William Rick Singer, who parents paid a collective $25 million to help their children gain admittance into exclusive colleges and universities by bribing school officials and arranging for students to get extra time on standardized tests, for professionals to take the test on behalf of students and for proctors to fix incorrect answers.

But many of the wealthy students Singer's scheme was meant to help already had a leg up on their peers.

Researchers have repeatedly found that wealthy students enjoy significant advantages throughout the college application process, and that income greatly impacts a student's performance on standardized tests. In a 2013 paper titled, "Race, Poverty and SAT Scores," researchers Ezekiel J. Dixon-Roman from the University of Pennsylvania and John J. Mcardle from the University of Southern California found that wealthy students earn higher SAT scores compared to their low-income peers and that the difference in SAT scores between high- and low-income students was twice as large among black students compared to white students.

According to the Washington Post, in 2014 "students from families earning more than $200,000 a year average a combined score of 1,714, while students from families earning under $20,000 a year average a combined score of 1,326."

A 2015 analysis from Inside Higher Ed found that in each of the three parts of the SAT (reading, writing and language and math), the lowest average scores were among students from families who make less than $20,000 in family income, while the highest averages were among students from families who make more than $200,000. Inside Higher Ed reports that the biggest gaps were on the reading section, in which students with family incomes below $20,000 earned average scores of 433, while students with family incomes above $200,000 earned average scores of 570.

Wealth doesn't just impact SAT scores. According to a recent report from the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce, "Born to Win, Schooled to Lose," being born wealthy is actually a better indicator of adult success in the U.S. than academic performance. "To succeed in America, it's better to be born rich than smart," Anthony P. Carnevale, lead author of the report, told CNBC Make It.

Here's why rich students perform better on the SAT: