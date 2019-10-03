The top 10 private US colleges that pay off have one thing in common—they're super hard to get into

Increasing class sizes takes time (and money)

Some of the elite schools on our list, like Princeton, which ranked No. 2 among private schools, are looking to expand the size of their student body. Princeton spokesperson Ben Chang tells CNBC Make It that in the aftermath of the Varsity Blues scandal, some have suggested that elite private schools should accept more students, which would lower incentives to "cheat the system." "But to expand a class means you need to have beds to sleep in. If one of the things we value are small classrooms, because of the type of educational exchange you have, then you need to hire more professors," says Chang. "All of a sudden it creates this whole set of infrastructure issues that take time to address." In 2018, Princeton announced that it had received an estimated $65 million gift from the Perelman Family Foundation to build a new residential college that could help the school fulfill a goal of expanding their undergraduate population of 5,260 students by 10%. "Something like the gift that the Perelman family [made] gives us is the ability to increase the number of students we can have come in — but that takes five years."

Princeton is one of 319 colleges that joined the American Talent Initiative (ATI), a coalition of schools that have made a commitment to attract, enroll and graduate an additional 50,000 lower-income students by 2025. To meet these ambitious goals, Princeton tweaked their recruitment and admissions approaches. "You can't rely on the traditional pipelines of where you get your students. You need to go into the communities where that talent can be found," says Chang. The University of Chicago, which ranked No. 3 on our list of private colleges is also a member of ATI and revamped its admissions department the past decade. The UChicago admissions website states that the median total SAT scores for the class of 2022 is between 1490 and 1560, but Meredith Day, Associate Vice President of Enrollment and Student Advancement at the University of Chicago, says the school is looking for several factors beyond standardized test scores. "The University of Chicago is always looking for students who want to engage intellectually and can make the most of their college experience and contribute to the experience of their peers as well," she says. "Students that participate in the classroom, participate in research labs, participate in professional opportunities. They're incredibly curious, they ask good questions, they come from all sorts of backgrounds."

